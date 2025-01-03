Dave Cameron has “no regrets” and defends his numerous canceled practices.

The defeat of Team Canada junior before reaching the semifinals will leave its marks. At least, we hope so.Will the marks be visible only on the ice (by not leaving the good players at home to try to reinvent hockey) or will some executives lose their jobs after what happened?At the moment, that question arises.But, without having a crystal ball in my hands, I can say that Dave Cameron will not be back as the coach of the Canadian team in a year.

And if I’m wrong, there will be an outcry across the country.

Dave Cameron demonstrated that he was unable to make the right decisions as Team Canada’s coach. After all, every time he decided on something, it turned against him.

The one who was unable to keep his players disciplined or to keep his best players on the ice at the right time claims to have no regrets. And he didn’t even seem to understand why the question about regrets was being asked.

I asked this question. I received a nice long look in the eyes from Dave Cameron before he answered. https://t.co/LYrAsYSSfW — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 3, 2025

Do I need to remind you that when Canada does not make it to the semifinals, there must be regrets?

Among those he might have, there’s notably the fact that he gave THREE days off to his players. And regarding this, he said his guys felt tired and needed rest.

Dave Cameron on why the team didn’t practice more, «Because we were exhausted…there’s no system for tired hockey players.» — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 3, 2025

Once? Okay. But three? In a week?

Cameron also said he expected such a tournament: some teams that can win everything and tough matches on the Canadian’s path. Hey, good job being right, my Dave.

He’s so arrogant he even wants to take credit for how they lost. — The Full Nelson (@n_santos25) January 3, 2025

Let’s also note that a scout told Steve Ellis (anonymously) that he wouldn’t even trust Cameron to manage a McDonald’s drive-thru at three in the morning.

«I received a note from a scout saying I wouldn’t let coach Dave Cameron run a McDonalds drive through at 3 AM. It felt like everything that would make sense they were doing the complete opposite». – Steven Ellis on Team Canadahttps://t.co/0EYG1FzUWDhttps://t.co/PGZj6h04jW pic.twitter.com/xWh90NBcMF — Sports 1440 (@Sports1440) January 3, 2025

