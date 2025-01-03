Skip to content
The Czechs celebrated by mimicking Canada’s goal song.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Whether due to player choices, indiscipline, or the coach, Team Canada junior does not seem to be doing well this morning.

As you may know by now, Czechia won its quarterfinal match against Canada. For the second consecutive year, Canadians do not make it past the quarterfinals because of the Czechs.

And it’s not going well in the country.

We sensed this defeat coming. The team was poorly managed and lacked several key ingredients in the recipe concocted by the club leaders, who think they are smarter than everyone else.

The idea of having “two offensive lines and two defensive lines” is an old mentality that doesn’t work. Many important players were left at home in favor of “specialists” on the ice.

The QMJHL has helped the Latvians more than the Canadians, who notably missed out on players like Michael Hage. Was it his fault for not playing in the big bad NCAA, right?

From coast to coast, there is dissatisfaction. Look at the OHL, which posted several tweets like this last night. Praising Zayne Parekh, one of the big overlooked players on the Canadian team, by saying all eyes will be on the game in… Saginaw, is a BIG jab at Team Canada.

However, we must also give credit to the Czechs.

It’s not their fault that the Canadians didn’t bring all possible weapons to the tournament. Moreover, we should hope the same result doesn’t happen during the Four Nations Cup, right?

Yesterday, the Czechs played as they should have and they won. They held strong during the third period, the most critical moment, to find a way to get the W.

And the celebrations in the locker room with the referees, where the guys sang Canada’s goal song, show that the victory felt good.

The way the team was built was lacking, and Dave Cameron did not do his job. But we may – or may not – discuss this in detail in another article later this morning.

The lack of discipline, the results, and all the “controversies” surrounding the team have made it hard at times to support Canada.


In Brief

– Two years in a row out of the final four without Russia? Ouch.

– Noteworthy.

– Failing to reach the final four two years in a row is unacceptable.

– Indeed.

– No cohesion.

