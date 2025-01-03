The Czechs celebrated by mimicking Canada’s goal song.

Whether due to player choices, indiscipline, or the coach, Team Canada junior does not seem to be doing well this morning.As you may know by now, Czechia won its quarterfinal match against Canada . For the second consecutive year, Canadians do not make it past the quarterfinals because of the Czechs.

And it’s not going well in the country.

We sensed this defeat coming. The team was poorly managed and lacked several key ingredients in the recipe concocted by the club leaders, who think they are smarter than everyone else.

The idea of having “two offensive lines and two defensive lines” is an old mentality that doesn’t work. Many important players were left at home in favor of “specialists” on the ice.

But we could afford to leave Misa, Hage, Yakemchuk, Parekh, Sennecke at home — Patrick Mathieu (@patmat1730) January 2, 2025

The QMJHL has helped the Latvians more than the Canadians , who notably missed out on players like Michael Hage. Was it his fault for not playing in the big bad NCAA, right?

From coast to coast, there is dissatisfaction. Look at the OHL, which posted several tweets like this last night. Praising Zayne Parekh, one of the big overlooked players on the Canadian team, by saying all eyes will be on the game in… Saginaw, is a BIG jab at Team Canada.

All eyes are on Saginaw tonight as @NHLFlames prospects Zayne Parekh and Henry Mews lead their teams in a high-stakes showdown! Parekh (11G, 29A) anchors the @SpiritHockey, while Mews (11G, 37A) powers the @Ottawa67sHockey offense. Two of the #OHL’s best offensive defensemen… pic.twitter.com/EGROipDmi5 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 3, 2025

However, we must also give credit to the Czechs.

It’s not their fault that the Canadians didn’t bring all possible weapons to the tournament. Moreover, we should hope the same result doesn’t happen during the Four Nations Cup, right?

Yesterday, the Czechs played as they should have and they won. They held strong during the third period, the most critical moment, to find a way to get the W.

And the celebrations in the locker room with the referees , where the guys sang Canada’s goal song, show that the victory felt good.

Czechia was FIRED UP after their thrilling Quarter-Final win over Canada #worldjuniors pic.twitter.com/Zi8uL6C4F3 — BarDown (@BarDown) January 3, 2025

Czechia was belting Canada’s goal song in their room after their Quarter-Final win #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AaJ4zPAtbv — BarDown (@BarDown) January 3, 2025

The way the team was built was lacking, and Dave Cameron did not do his job. But we may – or may not – discuss this in detail in another article later this morning.

The lack of discipline, the results, and all the “controversies” surrounding the team have made it hard at times to support Canada.

A fan threw his jersey on the ice after Canada’s Quarter-Final loss. A PA announcement was then made to not throw objects on the ice. #worldjuniors pic.twitter.com/96ZkJOy1AW — BarDown (@BarDown) January 3, 2025

In Brief

– Two years in a row out of the final four without Russia? Ouch.

Canada not making the WJC semis with Russia out of the picture was highly disappointing but it can happen to anyone once. Canada not making the semis at home AGAIN the following season with tons of available talent?

Tired of incompetent decisions from the powers that be. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 3, 2025

– Noteworthy.

Nine players from the current edition are eligible to return next year in Minnesota Jett Luchanko

Matthew Schaefer

Jack Ivankovic

Carter George

Gavin McKenna

Porter Martone

Sam Dickinson

Cole Beaudoin

Berkly Catton#MondialJunior — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 3, 2025

– Failing to reach the final four two years in a row is unacceptable.

Canada has lost in the quarterfinal in back-to-back years for the first time in federation’s history at the #WorldJuniors. Both at the hands of Czechia .#WorldJuniors moved to playoff bracket 30 tournaments ago in 1996. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 3, 2025

– Indeed.

I have the feeling that the next Team Canada Junior selection camp will be scrutinized more than ever. The questionable roster choices just exploded in the leaders’ faces. In the end, it’s a terrible indiscipline that sank the team. Embarrassing. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 3, 2025

– No cohesion.