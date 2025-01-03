Skip to content
Top-5: The magic number is now only 24

 Raphael Simard
Last night, there were 24 teams in action.

A big night of hockey, then.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The magic number is down to 24

The Capitals faced the Wild last night.

And you know what a Capitals game means: one more opportunity for Alex Ovechkin to get closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Last night, he scored. He is now just 24 goals away from surpassing 99.

However, Washington lost, and ironically, Marc-André Fleury stopped Ovi in the shootout.

Final score: 4-3.

2. Jonathan Quick stands on his head

Things are going poorly in New York, and the fact that Igor Shesterkin was placed on the injured list is a sign that everything is going wrong in the Big Apple.

Fortunately, the Rangers have a quality backup in Jonathan Quick. Last night, he stood on his head and stopped 32 of the 33 shots directed at him.

Victory for his team, 2-1.

He made several great saves.

Here they are:

Mika Zibanejad scored the first goal of the game.

This was his 700th career point.

3. A wild game in Colorado

In Colorado, the Sabres lost a two-goal lead in the final minutes. #SabresClassic

The Avalanche ultimately won 6-5 in overtime. What a disaster!

Upon returning to Denver, Bowen Byram also scored.

Also on the visitors’ side, Jason Zucker scored a hat trick and Zach Benson scored a rather controversial goal.

The goal was indeed given, but it didn’t stop the Avalanche from winning.

4. Hockey players: strange men

The Maple Leafs were visiting New York, and with a 2-1 victory for the Leafs, New York now has a record of 2-6-0 in their last eight games.

Patrick Roy will need to find a solution quickly.

What I noticed from this game is the players who are hilarious.

First, there’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson who hears voices.

Then there’s Casey Cizikas from the penalty box making fun of I don’t know who.

It’s quite comical.

Bobby McMann really hurt the Islanders at the end of the game by scoring the winning goal.

He has both of his team’s goals.

5. Victor Hedman takes a puck to the head

At the end of the night, the Lightning visited the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose helped the Canadiens in their playoff race by defeating Tampa in regulation. A 2-1 win, and we can thank Yaroslav Askarov.

The Russian finished the game with 24 saves.

Tyler Toffoli scored a beautiful goal, while Marc-Édouard Vlasic got an assist in his first game since April 18.

On the visitors’ side, in addition to the loss, they lost their number one defenseman.

Indeed, Victor Hedman took a puck directly to the head and had to leave the game.


Overtime

– Another strong game for Nathan MacKinnon.

– Detroit escaped with the victory.

– Another great save.

– Jason Zucker leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The Canadiens and nine other teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

