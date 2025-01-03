Top-5: The magic number is now only 24

Alex Ovechkin continued The Gr8 Chase with the @Capitals, while Nathan MacKinnon and the @Avalanche completed a three-goal comeback win during Thursday’s slate of games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tEemP96T2t pic.twitter.com/VCzhxqBRoE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2025

1. The magic number is down to 24

Last night, there were 24 teams in action.A big night of hockey, then.Here are the results and highlights:The Capitals faced the Wild last night.

And you know what a Capitals game means: one more opportunity for Alex Ovechkin to get closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.

ALEX OVECHKIN He only needs 24 more goals to pass Wayne Gretzky! pic.twitter.com/FqKGxbTDVL — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2025

Last night, he scored. He is now just 24 goals away from surpassing 99.

However, Washington lost, and ironically, Marc-André Fleury stopped Ovi in the shootout.

Fleury gets the last laugh and stuffs Ovi to win the shootout pic.twitter.com/VPZFiDYL3T — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 3, 2025

2. Jonathan Quick stands on his head

Jonathan Quick now has 399 career wins and is the Rangers starting tendy for the foreseeable future with Igor on IR pic.twitter.com/lL6oeJkGoY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 3, 2025

JONATHAN QUICK IS IN BEAST MODE pic.twitter.com/m6byS81IGN — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 3, 2025

3. A wild game in Colorado

COMEBACK COMPLETE Devon Toews scores in @Energizer overtime as the @Avalanche rally from 5-3 down in the final four minutes to win the game! pic.twitter.com/20yoKuOznA — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2025

Bowen Byram scores in his first game back in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/q9bR81R1j4 — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2025

Final score: 4-3.Things are going poorly in New York, and the fact that Igor Shesterkin was placed on the injured list is a sign that everything is going wrong in the Big Apple.Fortunately, the Rangers have a quality backup in Jonathan Quick. Last night, he stood on his head and stopped 32 of the 33 shots directed at him.Victory for his team, 2-1.He made several great saves.Here they are:Mika Zibanejad scored the first goal of the game.This was his 700th career point.In Colorado, the Sabres lost a two-goal lead in the final minutes. #SabresClassicThe Avalanche ultimately won 6-5 in overtime. What a disaster!Upon returning to Denver, Bowen Byram also scored.

Also on the visitors’ side, Jason Zucker scored a hat trick and Zach Benson scored a rather controversial goal.

The goal was indeed given, but it didn’t stop the Avalanche from winning.

Zach Benson falls onto the back of Scott Wedgewood’s leg, play continues after Wedgewood laid hurt, he scores, and chaos erupts pic.twitter.com/dQcjU1S7yv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 3, 2025

4. Hockey players: strange men

The Maple Leafs were visiting New York, and with a 2-1 victory for the Leafs, New York now has a record of 2-6-0 in their last eight games.Patrick Roy will need to find a solution quickly.What I noticed from this game is the players who are hilarious.

First, there’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson who hears voices.

When you’re out having a good time but then you can’t remember if you locked your front door pic.twitter.com/Uvq7Z1hvU7 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 3, 2025

Then there’s Casey Cizikas from the penalty box making fun of I don’t know who.

It’s quite comical.

Caey Cizikas was jawing with a Leafs player from the penalty box pic.twitter.com/e4XyfIDR7L — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 3, 2025

Bobby McMann really hurt the Islanders at the end of the game by scoring the winning goal.

He has both of his team’s goals.

BOBBY MCMANN AGAIN TO GIVE THE LEAFS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7MKSXinIKw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2025

5. Victor Hedman takes a puck to the head

YAROSLAV ASKAROV SHUTS THE DOOR! pic.twitter.com/qkIH4RszWx — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2025

At the end of the night, the Lightning visited the San Jose Sharks.San Jose helped the Canadiens in their playoff race by defeating Tampa in regulation. A 2-1 win, and we can thank Yaroslav Askarov.The Russian finished the game with 24 saves.

Tyler Toffoli scored a beautiful goal, while Marc-Édouard Vlasic got an assist in his first game since April 18.

Tyler Toffoli, what a double dangle pic.twitter.com/ltjFd4DNA3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 3, 2025

On the visitors’ side, in addition to the loss, they lost their number one defenseman.

Victor Hedman exits the game after taking a puck to the head. pic.twitter.com/rzhqRGJxHo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2025

Overtime

Indeed, Victor Hedman took a puck directly to the head and had to leave the game.

– Another strong game for Nathan MacKinnon.

Nathan MacKinnon (0-3—3) recorded his League-leading 50th assist of the season as the @Avalanche staged their second multi-goal third period comeback win of the season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tEemP96T2t pic.twitter.com/In75v0wv7E — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2025

– Detroit escaped with the victory.

BERGGREN WITH THE GW IN THE FINAL MINUTE OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/axltTigBxJ — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 3, 2025

– Another great save.

Sergei Bobrovsky doing what he does best! pic.twitter.com/wKDXnkSjVn — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2025

– Jason Zucker leads the charge.

