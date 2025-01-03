Top-5: The magic number is now only 24

Top-5: The magic number is now only 24Raphael Simard
And you know what a Capitals game means: one more opportunity for Alex Ovechkin to get closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record.
ALEX OVECHKIN
However, Washington lost, and ironically, Marc-André Fleury stopped Ovi in the shootout.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
Also on the visitors’ side, Jason Zucker scored a hat trick and Zach Benson scored a rather controversial goal.
The goal was indeed given, but it didn’t stop the Avalanche from winning.
First, there’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson who hears voices.
Then there’s Casey Cizikas from the penalty box making fun of I don’t know who.
It’s quite comical.
He has both of his team’s goals.
Tyler Toffoli scored a beautiful goal, while Marc-Édouard Vlasic got an assist in his first game since April 18.
On the visitors’ side, in addition to the loss, they lost their number one defenseman.
Overtime
– Another strong game for Nathan MacKinnon.
– Detroit escaped with the victory.
– Another great save.
– Jason Zucker leads the charge.
– The Canadiens and nine other teams in action tonight.