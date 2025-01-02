If the CH is in the mix, it should not be a buyer.

Just before the start of the season, Kent Hughes set his goal for the season: to be in the mix.

And this statement sparked reactions from fans who mostly did not really believe in the Canadiens’ chances of not being too far from the playoffs.

As we approach the halfway point of the season, the Tricolore is finally in that famous mix.Who would have thought?Even though I did not expect the Canadiens to be at the very bottom of the standings, I also did not foresee them being in a position to fight for a playoff spot.

But what should be done if, at the trade deadline, Martin St-Louis’ team is still just a few points away from making it?

According to him, the Tricolore will do nothing, as it is too early to buy and selling would limit the team’s performance until the end of the season.

If the Canadiens are just a few points from the playoffs at the deadline, they will… do nothing. Too early to buy… and selling would prevent you from playing important hockey until spring. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) January 1, 2025

He revisited the famous mix, saying that “it would send a strange message” to sell players, knowing that the initial challenge has been met.

You can’t talk about “mix” at the golf tournament and weaken your team when it is meeting the challenge set by the GM. It would send a strange message to the locker room. Hughes = former agent sensitive to player realities. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) January 1, 2025

It’s quite hard not to agree with Cloutier. He made very good points.

Selling players would truly be ridiculous in a position like this. And this is even if the value of Jake Evans and David Savard is at its peak.

Being a buyer could be defensible, but I don’t see much need for it.

Kent Hughes might be tempted to acquire another impactful young offensive player who could stay with the club and thus provide us with an insurance policy.Nothing guarantees that the prospects in the pipeline will become what we expect of them, and nothing guarantees that Patrik Laine will re-sign with Montreal at the end of his contract in 2026.

On the other hand, this also proves that even if Hughes’ plan seems to be unfolding very well, we don’t have an exact idea of the ideal player to add on March 7. It might be better to wait to know exactly what the team needs to add to its roster.

In brief

Hughes needs to be absolutely sure of his move to acquire an impactful offensive player to support the core. And the chances that a player who meets all these criteria will be available at a good price are very slim.It would be better to do nothing in a situation like this.

– Let’s hope that the reintegration of Porter Martone (21 goals in 26 games in the OHL) into the lineup helps Canada to really get its act together.

1 and 2 points* — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 3, 2025

– At least one positive point in Mike Zibanejad’s disappointing season.

That’s NHL point No. 7⃣ 0⃣ 0⃣ for Mika Zibanejad! Congratulations to the @NYRangers centreman on reaching this career milestone pic.twitter.com/YxCP9mhQFb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 3, 2025

– Ryan Leonard seems to thrive on the hatred of his detractors.

USA captain Ryan Leonard (WSH) on getting booed by fans here in Ottawa when he was named player of the game (and really throughout the game): «I liked it. It made me smile. It was nice.» — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) January 2, 2025

– Kane is in shape.

Patrick Kane scores in his third straight to tie the game pic.twitter.com/ESmU4SeKqG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2025

– Worth reading.