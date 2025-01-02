« Ivan Demidov could be the best player of the CH upon his arrival in Montreal »Félix Forget
When looking at Ivan Demidov’s season in Russia, what stands out quite clearly is
the lack of ice time the undeniable talent of the kid. Even if he is not always placed in optimal conditions, he manages more often than not to stand out from the crowd.
Ivan Demidov wearing a white jersey at SKA practice today, suggesting that he’ll start on the 1st line again next game.
He is the current KHL Rookie of the Month.
SKA takes on CSKA tomorrow at 9:00am ET. pic.twitter.com/sidV30fCPd
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 2, 2025
Eric Engels (Sportsnet) recently chatted with an executive from an Eastern team… and the executive in question does not hide it: he believes Demidov will be a game-changer in Montreal.
How much? To the point where he believes that upon his arrival in Montreal, Demidov will quickly become the best player on the Canadiens… and that he could be as soon as he sets foot in Quebec.
There’s been a lot of pain, but pleasure finally appears to be on its way to Montreal. @EricEngels takes a look at three ways it’ll be delivered to Canadiens fans in 2025. https://t.co/wUnJRDvNts
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2025
Obviously, this is a strong statement considering that the young player will arrive in the city at 19 years old (his current age) and that the Canadiens are relying on quality players. Guys like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, and Lane Hutson are no slouches… but Demidov is truly a special talent.
We saw it in Philadelphia this year with Matvei Michkov: it didn’t take him long to demonstrate the extent of his talent. One can wonder if the same will be true for Demidov… or if it will be even more impressive.
Let’s see if he will immediately be the best player on the team upon his arrival.
In Brief
– This is not ideal.
The best scorer of Team Canada Junior is Easton Cowan (3 points in 4 games)…
Which is good for 48th place among all scorers in the tournament #AucunSens
The other players from Canada all have 0 or 1 point. #AucunSenshttps://t.co/lFniEJqt8q
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 2, 2025
– Three-game suspension for Zachary L’Heureux.
Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux has been suspended for three games for slew-footing Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon. https://t.co/fCduVL41l1
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 2, 2025
– Calder: Lane Hutson is not too concerned about it.
Lane Hutson today on whether he pays attention to the Calder trophy race:
“No, not too much. I think the main goal here is to get into a playoff spot…I try not to look too much into that.” pic.twitter.com/ksAJMmPrPB
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 2, 2025