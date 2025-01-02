« Ivan Demidov could be the best player of the CH upon his arrival in Montreal »

When looking at Ivan Demidov’s season in Russia, what stands out quite clearly is the lack of ice time the undeniable talent of the kid. Even if he is not always placed in optimal conditions, he manages more often than not to stand out from the crowd.

Ivan Demidov wearing a white jersey at SKA practice today, suggesting that he’ll start on the 1st line again next game. He is the current KHL Rookie of the Month. SKA takes on CSKA tomorrow at 9:00am ET. pic.twitter.com/sidV30fCPd — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 2, 2025

The Rookie of the Month in the KHL often has little ice time, but scoring 26 points in 38 games despite this shows that he is a special young player.And this means that his coach is quietly forced to play him accordingly. Tomorrow, he will again be on the first line of SKA for a big match against CSKA.But in Montreal, we are mainly looking forward to seeing him in the Canadiens uniform. And clearly, there are those who see big things for the arrival of the young Russian.

Eric Engels (Sportsnet) recently chatted with an executive from an Eastern team… and the executive in question does not hide it: he believes Demidov will be a game-changer in Montreal.

How much? To the point where he believes that upon his arrival in Montreal, Demidov will quickly become the best player on the Canadiens… and that he could be as soon as he sets foot in Quebec.

There’s been a lot of pain, but pleasure finally appears to be on its way to Montreal. @EricEngels takes a look at three ways it’ll be delivered to Canadiens fans in 2025. https://t.co/wUnJRDvNts — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2025

Obviously, this is a strong statement considering that the young player will arrive in the city at 19 years old (his current age) and that the Canadiens are relying on quality players. Guys like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, and Lane Hutson are no slouches… but Demidov is truly a special talent.

We saw it in Philadelphia this year with Matvei Michkov: it didn’t take him long to demonstrate the extent of his talent. One can wonder if the same will be true for Demidov… or if it will be even more impressive.

The executive surveyed by Engels has no doubt, however: Demidov will have an immediate impact with the Canadiens, and while one must remain cautious with expectations, the young Russian really seems to be a very special young player.

Let’s see if he will immediately be the best player on the team upon his arrival.

In Brief

– This is not ideal.

The best scorer of Team Canada Junior is Easton Cowan (3 points in 4 games)… Which is good for 48th place among all scorers in the tournament #AucunSens The other players from Canada all have 0 or 1 point. #AucunSenshttps://t.co/lFniEJqt8q — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 2, 2025

– Three-game suspension for Zachary L’Heureux.

Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux has been suspended for three games for slew-footing Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon. https://t.co/fCduVL41l1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 2, 2025

– Calder: Lane Hutson is not too concerned about it.