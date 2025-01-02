Third practice canceled for Team Canada junior: Dave Cameron doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Everything regarding Team Canada junior this year is negative.

It started with the many players excluded from the tournament (including those who don’t take it seriously) and now, it’s the poor performances of the team that are catching the attention of Canadians.

The indiscipline, effort, and ability to score goals of the Canadians are not up to par. It shows.

One might think that being led by Dave Cameron doesn’t help at all. Yesterday, my colleague Pablo Herrera was quite clear on this point: Canada’s coach is simply lost, as he doesn’t know what to do to keep his team disciplined.

And let’s just say that what’s coming up isn’t going to help my colleague feel any better.

So just to recap: • Lose to Latvia: cancel practice

• Lose to USA: cancel practice

• Do-or-die QF match: cancel morning skate Not sure how this Canadian team can justify this — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 2, 2025

First, we learned that this morning, just a few hours before a must-win match for Canada (quarter-final at 7:30 PM tonight against the Czechs), practice has been canceled.This is the second consecutive day this has happened, as yesterday, after the loss against the Americans, it was also canceled.

Cameron, who also canceled a practice earlier in the tournament (after the loss to the Latvians), hasn’t made his guys skate since last year, which was after the defeat against the United States on December 31.

How can he practice his poor team if he doesn’t make the guys skate? Is he trying to reinvent hockey, or does he have a good reason for appearing lost? I’m asking you.

A text from a pro coach this morning: “Why doesn’t Team Canada ever go on the ice?” Canada cancelled its practices on Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, and has now cancelled two morning skates as well. Haven’t skated since NYE loss to USA. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 2, 2025

Dave Cameron is therefore being criticized for this. Scott Wheeler, prospects expert for The Athletic, says that a pro coach texted him this morning asking why the Canadians never skated.We are at that point.But it goes even further, as during the skate session for goalies and extras (the only ones who skated this morning), Carson Rehkopf, one of the best players on the team, was spotted.

He looks set to miss today’s must-win game.

Carson Rehkopf on the ice this morning with the goalies He’s the projected healthy scratch for tonight’s quarterfinal @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 2, 2025

Another questionable decision from Dave Cameron. He inserts Porter Martone into the lineup at the expense of Carson Rehkopf. What does gain in the end? Especially if Martone plays 8 minutes on a depth line. The pressure is high. — Guillaume Lepage (@GLepageLNH) January 2, 2025

We must wonder if he is injured. And if he’s not, we need to ask if coach Dave Cameron should give up his head coach position in the coming hours to someone else.

That’s where we are, I think.

In brief

– Too bad.

Forward Brandon Gignac (lower-body injury) is evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Forward Brandon Gignac (lower-body) is out week-to-week. — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 2, 2025

– The CH will practice at 12:30 PM today.

#Habs are in Chicago and will practice there today ahead of tomorrow’s game vs the #Blackhawks — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) January 2, 2025

– Oh really?