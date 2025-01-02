Third practice canceled for Team Canada junior: Dave Cameron doesn’t know what he’s doing.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
It started with the many players excluded from the tournament (including those who don’t take it seriously) and now, it’s the poor performances of the team that are catching the attention of Canadians.
One might think that being led by Dave Cameron doesn’t help at all. Yesterday, my colleague Pablo Herrera was quite clear on this point: Canada’s coach is simply lost, as he doesn’t know what to do to keep his team disciplined.
And let’s just say that what’s coming up isn’t going to help my colleague feel any better.
So just to recap:
• Lose to Latvia: cancel practice
• Lose to USA: cancel practice
• Do-or-die QF match: cancel morning skate
Not sure how this Canadian team can justify this
— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 2, 2025
Cameron, who also canceled a practice earlier in the tournament (after the loss to the Latvians), hasn’t made his guys skate since last year, which was after the defeat against the United States on December 31.
How can he practice his poor team if he doesn’t make the guys skate? Is he trying to reinvent hockey, or does he have a good reason for appearing lost? I’m asking you.
A text from a pro coach this morning: “Why doesn’t Team Canada ever go on the ice?”
Canada cancelled its practices on Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, and has now cancelled two morning skates as well. Haven’t skated since NYE loss to USA.
— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 2, 2025
He looks set to miss today’s must-win game.
Carson Rehkopf on the ice this morning with the goalies
He’s the projected healthy scratch for tonight’s quarterfinal @TSN_Edge
— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 2, 2025
Another questionable decision from Dave Cameron. He inserts Porter Martone into the lineup at the expense of Carson Rehkopf.
What does gain in the end? Especially if Martone plays 8 minutes on a depth line. The pressure is high.
— Guillaume Lepage (@GLepageLNH) January 2, 2025
We must wonder if he is injured. And if he’s not, we need to ask if coach Dave Cameron should give up his head coach position in the coming hours to someone else.
That’s where we are, I think.
