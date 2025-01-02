Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Third practice canceled for Team Canada junior: Dave Cameron doesn’t know what he’s doing.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Third practice canceled for Team Canada junior: Dave Cameron doesn’t know what he’s doing.
Credit: Getty Images
Everything regarding Team Canada junior this year is negative.

It started with the many players excluded from the tournament (including those who don’t take it seriously) and now, it’s the poor performances of the team that are catching the attention of Canadians.

The indiscipline, effort, and ability to score goals of the Canadians are not up to par. It shows.

One might think that being led by Dave Cameron doesn’t help at all. Yesterday, my colleague Pablo Herrera was quite clear on this point: Canada’s coach is simply lost, as he doesn’t know what to do to keep his team disciplined.

And let’s just say that what’s coming up isn’t going to help my colleague feel any better.

First, we learned that this morning, just a few hours before a must-win match for Canada (quarter-final at 7:30 PM tonight against the Czechs), practice has been canceled.

This is the second consecutive day this has happened, as yesterday, after the loss against the Americans, it was also canceled.

Cameron, who also canceled a practice earlier in the tournament (after the loss to the Latvians), hasn’t made his guys skate since last year, which was after the defeat against the United States on December 31.

How can he practice his poor team if he doesn’t make the guys skate? Is he trying to reinvent hockey, or does he have a good reason for appearing lost? I’m asking you.

Dave Cameron is therefore being criticized for this. Scott Wheeler, prospects expert for The Athletic, says that a pro coach texted him this morning asking why the Canadians never skated.

We are at that point.

But it goes even further, as during the skate session for goalies and extras (the only ones who skated this morning), Carson Rehkopf, one of the best players on the team, was spotted.

He looks set to miss today’s must-win game.

We must wonder if he is injured. And if he’s not, we need to ask if coach Dave Cameron should give up his head coach position in the coming hours to someone else.

That’s where we are, I think.


In brief

– Too bad.

– The CH will practice at 12:30 PM today.

– Oh really?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content