The leadership of a company starts at the top. And the Rangers must be starting to realize this.

Whether it’s the owner’s fault or Chris Drury’s, the president of hockey operations, it’s clear that the atmosphere in the New York Rangers’ locker room is simply toxic.

This has been evident for several weeks now, let’s say.

It seems that every week, there’s a new example demonstrating just how dysfunctional this organization is. And now we have another example that falls into our hands.

And it comes from Zac Jones.In light of an article penned by Larry Brooks , we understand that the defenseman is not exactly adopting the Michael Pezzetta method (who would have the right to complain, by the way) to deal with being sidelined by his coach.As he prepares to miss a fifth game in six outings, Jones publicly complained.