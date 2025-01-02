Ilya Kovalchuk: “the media in Montreal can send a young player to the AHL”

These days, there is an interview with Ilya Kovalchuk that is causing quite a stir.The point that garnered the most attention is when the Russian, in an interview in his native language, mentioned that playing in Montreal was very positive for his career.Even though his time was short, it clearly left an impression on him.

But while he enjoyed playing here and the pressure of a Canadian market didn’t seem to intimidate him, he is still aware that Montreal is a different beast.

And he did not hesitate to talk about it.

In his view, the media is so present during practices and games that if they start talking about a young player who isn’t doing well, they have the power to influence the situation and push the CH to send him down to Laval.

«In Montreal, the press can send a person to a farm club. Some young players there

ran away from the locker room even faster» – Ilya Kovalchuk about the pressure of the Montreal press on the players pic.twitter.com/hjBnphr2Mj — Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) January 1, 2025

You can listen to the excerpt (subtitled in English) here.

Ilya Kovalchuk says that messing up plays in practice can affect the journalists’ perceptions on site, and we understand that he thinks the media’s power puts pressure on the club.

Kovalchuk also says that young players read everything that is said and that they quickly leave the locker room when journalists arrive after a game. It was clearly like that in his time, at least.

Those who know that playing in Montreal is great (if everything goes well) are right that hockey is big here.

But even though some journalists wield influence, it’s important to remember that Martin St-Louis has said before that he doesn’t listen to the criticism of people he wouldn’t turn to for advice. He can’t be the only hockey person, past or present, who thinks that way. Right?

« Pourquoi j’écouterais les critiques de gens que je n’irais pas voir pour des conseils »

-Martin St-Louis pic.twitter.com/PJPJpiBzxv — RDS (@RDSca) October 25, 2024

In Brief

– It’s Cole Caufield’s birthday.

Happy birthday to our number 13! Happy birthday, Cole! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Q6TJsbQpav — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2025

– To watch out for.

He doesn’t want to retire just yet. https://t.co/27CoiDyJn5 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 2, 2025

– The Jake Evans situation is far from over.