The Canadian has the Rookie of December from the two best leagues in the world.

Yesterday, we learned that Lane Hutson won the title of Rookie of the Month for December in the NHL.As it is the best league in the world and there are players like Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini in the Bettman circuit, it is not an honor to take lightly.This confirms the eye test: the guy is good.But he is not the only young player/prospect of the Canadiens to have been recognized as a rookie in one of the best leagues in the world. After all, Ivan Demidov was also awarded.The KHL, the second-best league in the world, awarded its Rookie of the Month title to Demidov after he tallied six points, including four goals, in just seven games.

We don’t know how long he will get significant ice time, but he is still playing his 18-year-old season in the KHL. To see him garner such honors is no small feat.

And it’s encouraging for fans of the Canadiens.

After all, let’s put it more clearly: the Canadiens have the best rookies of December from the two best leagues in the world, namely the NHL and the KHL, in Hutson and Demidov.

Imagine when these guys will play together on the power play for the CH next October…

Even though the Canadiens have only one prospect (and no standout) at the World Junior Championship, there are still quality young players in the organization. It’s just that they are not eligible for the holiday tournament, either due to their age or nationality.

In Brief

The case of Demidov is striking in this regard.And even if Emil Heineman is not exactly the next Demidov and does not possess the talent of Hutson, it is still worth mentioning that he is one of the good rookies in the NHL this season.So not everything is bleak.

