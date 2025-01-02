The Canadian has the Rookie of December from the two best leagues in the world.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov is the best #KHL rookie of December!
Our forward registered six (4+2) points and a +4 plus/minus rating across seven matches.
Well deserved! #hcSKA pic.twitter.com/546K1yloF1
— SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) January 2, 2025
We don’t know how long he will get significant ice time, but he is still playing his 18-year-old season in the KHL. To see him garner such honors is no small feat.
And it’s encouraging for fans of the Canadiens.
After all, let’s put it more clearly: the Canadiens have the best rookies of December from the two best leagues in the world, namely the NHL and the KHL, in Hutson and Demidov.
Imagine when these guys will play together on the power play for the CH next October…
The Habs currently have the NHL & the KHL Rookies of the Month:
Lane Hutson & Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/X1TPDPe5TO
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 1, 2025
Even though the Canadiens have only one prospect (and no standout) at the World Junior Championship, there are still quality young players in the organization. It’s just that they are not eligible for the holiday tournament, either due to their age or nationality.
