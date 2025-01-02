2023-2024 vs 2024-2025: after 37 games, the CH has the same number of points.

If you believe that the Canadiens have improved, it’s because it’s true.

Since the arrival of Patrik Laine and Alexandre Carrier, Martin St-Louis’ team is doing much better, which is evident from their six victories in the last seven games.

But don’t let the good streak make you forget the poor start of the season. And to put that poor start into perspective, after 37 games this season and last season, the Canadiens have exactly the same number of points: 37.

Record of the #GoHabsGo this season after 37 games: 17-17-3 = 37 points Last season: 16-16-5 = 37 points — Etienne Ferland (@EtienneFerland) January 1, 2025

As of January 1, 2025, Montreal has a record of 17-17-3 and had a record of 16-16-5 on January 2, 2024.

That’s exactly one point per game, and the club is maintaining itself quite well over the year, then.

This statistic is quite misleading, as Montreal seems to have improved quite a lot, especially recently. Also, the team has never been so close to making the playoffs. As of today, it is only three points away from the second wildcard spot and a place in the playoffs.Last year, at the same date, the Canadiens were five points from a playoff position.

We believed the competition had improved; it has actually deteriorated. It’s true that the season is far from over, but in January, the Canadiens are still in the picture.

Overtime

Darcy Kuemper starts 2025 off right with his second @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/8Y33uNnCNk — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2025

Will the team slow down like last year, or will it remain in the playoff race until the very end? For the show, that would be great, but for the rebuild, not really.The question deserves to be asked, because after all, Montreal still has the 15th easiest schedule in the NHL until the end of the regular season. In recent seasons, we were used to the Canadiens having one of the toughest schedules.Only one game was played yesterday in the NHL: the Devils were visiting Los Angeles.The Kings ultimately won the game by a score of 3-0. Therefore, the first shutout of the year 2025 belongs to Darcy Kuemper.Here are the players who got their names on the scoresheet.And today, 24 teams are in action.