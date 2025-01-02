2023-2024 vs 2024-2025: after 37 games, the CH has the same number of points.Raphael Simard
If you believe that the Canadiens have improved, it’s because it’s true.
Since the arrival of Patrik Laine and Alexandre Carrier, Martin St-Louis’ team is doing much better, which is evident from their six victories in the last seven games.
But don’t let the good streak make you forget the poor start of the season. And to put that poor start into perspective, after 37 games this season and last season, the Canadiens have exactly the same number of points: 37.
Record of the #GoHabsGo this season after 37 games:
17-17-3 = 37 points
Last season:
16-16-5 = 37 points
— Etienne Ferland (@EtienneFerland) January 1, 2025
That’s exactly one point per game, and the club is maintaining itself quite well over the year, then.
We believed the competition had improved; it has actually deteriorated. It’s true that the season is far from over, but in January, the Canadiens are still in the picture.
Overtime
