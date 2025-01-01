Easton Cowan takes the blame for the loss against the United States

The performance of Team Canada Junior disappoints the vast majority of its supporters in this tournament.It all started with the loss to Latvia, followed by a barely earned victory against Germany before being beaten by the Americans.The latter should not be taken lightly, and indiscipline greatly disadvantaged the Canadians in this match, just like in the other games.Repeated penalties are a plague for the current edition of Canada. This is mainly explained by the lack of effort and intensity that hinders their gameplay and forces them to take penalties.Easton Cowan, 19 years old, is one of the players who disappoint the most in the tournament, as he rarely passes the puck, creates many turnovers, and plays defensively little.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect recently took the blame for the loss against the United States. He mainly mentioned his bad penalty taken in the 3rd period, which allowed Cole Eiserman to score.

Easton Cowan on penalty problem: “Starts with me. I took a dumb penalty late. It cost us the goal and cost us the game. We all know we need to be more disciplined, so we will be.”https://t.co/iD0RWVue65 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 1, 2025

“It starts with me. I took a stupid penalty late in the game. It cost us a goal and the game. We all know we have to be more disciplined, so we will be.” – Easton Cowan

Coach Dave Cameron says Porter Martone will draw back in for the quarterfinals Hasn’t decided who will sit yet @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 1, 2025

This is what Mark Masters from TSN reported earlier this evening Cowan seems to understand that he needs to raise his game a notch (and the whole team as well), or rather three or four notches, to hope to win their quarterfinal match.Porter Martone, one of the best prospects for the 2025 draft class, will return to the lineup, having only played the first two games of the round-robin stage.However, Cameron did not specify who will be sitting out to make room for him.

Interestingly, with Matthew Schaefer’s injury, Martone is the only prospect from the upcoming draft in Canada’s starting lineup.

Coach Dave Cameron on Porter Martone: “When he’s on his game, he plays a 200-foot game. He’s physical. He’s making plays. He’s going. I think he’s been overthinking it a little bit, which has slowed him down a bit, but I expect a big game.”https://t.co/VlhWQ5xUKW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 1, 2025

“When he’s in his game, he plays a 200-foot game. He’s physical. He creates plays. I believe he’s been overthinking it a bit, which has slowed him down a little, but I’m expecting a big game from him.” – Dave Cameron

In Brief

Martone will have an immediate impact in the lineup and should never have left the roster, even though he was overthinking, according to his coach.He brings a complete and physical dimension, which could be very useful against the Czechs tomorrow night (Thursday).No matter who sits out, Martone will undoubtedly want to prove he can help Canada win the gold medal.He has all the assets to achieve this.

