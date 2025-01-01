Easton Cowan takes the blame for the loss against the United States

Easton Cowan takes the blame for the loss against the United StatesMichaël Petit
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect recently took the blame for the loss against the United States. He mainly mentioned his bad penalty taken in the 3rd period, which allowed Cole Eiserman to score.
Easton Cowan on penalty problem:
“Starts with me. I took a dumb penalty late. It cost us the goal and cost us the game. We all know we need to be more disciplined, so we will be.”https://t.co/iD0RWVue65
Coach Dave Cameron says Porter Martone will draw back in for the quarterfinals
Hasn’t decided who will sit yet @TSN_Edge
Interestingly, with Matthew Schaefer’s injury, Martone is the only prospect from the upcoming draft in Canada’s starting lineup.
Coach Dave Cameron on Porter Martone:
“When he’s on his game, he plays a 200-foot game. He’s physical. He’s making plays. He’s going. I think he’s been overthinking it a little bit, which has slowed him down a bit, but I expect a big game.”https://t.co/VlhWQ5xUKW
In Brief
– 33rd shutout of Darcy Kuemper’s career to kick off the year 2025 beautifully.
The first win of 2025 belongs to the @LAKings! pic.twitter.com/SQHQXKFsAt
– Will Ferrell clearly had fun at the game once again.
Safe to say Will Ferrell is having fun at the @LAKings game. pic.twitter.com/0dkoEN770Z
– Imagine making a pass without looking for an alley-oop, 34 feet from the basket, and then putting it directly in the basket. That’s what Scottie Barnes did tonight.
Don’t think Scottie meant to get 3 PTS on this pic.twitter.com/eraOHVop75
– What a pass from Karl-Anthony Towns.
KAT completes the Hail Mary pass to OG pic.twitter.com/yugrkJbWSY
– The tallest and shortest players in NBA history. The difference is incredible (almost two and a half feet).
Bullets legends Gheorghe Muresan (7’7”) and Muggsy Bogues (5’3”) catching up before Wizards-Bulls. pic.twitter.com/SdED0xwD3d
