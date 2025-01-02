David Savard left before the end of the training | Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow

After spending yesterday away from the ice, Martin St-Louis’ men jumped onto the rink in Chicago today. The goal? To prepare for tomorrow’s game against the Blackhawks.

What we need to note, right off the bat, is that according to Renaud Lavoie, defender David Savard left his team’s practice.

David Savard retreated to the locker room before the end of practice.

We do not know exactly what the reason is, but it is logical to think that it is not just because he needed to go to the restroom, if you know what I mean.Logically, the two most probable reasons are as follows: he has either been traded or he got hurt.

Since Savard sometimes takes days off for treatments, he has not been healthy for all of the CH’s games and the trade market is slow, we might think he is injured somewhere.

Monty will face Chicago on Friday

In a nutshell

Obviously, it is still early to talk about this, but we have to ask if he will be able to face the Hawks tomorrow night. This is a question that arises, given the circumstances.If he cannot play, there is Jayden Struble who is patiently waiting for his turn.We must also note that the Canadiens announced that it will be Samuel Montembeault who will play against the Blackhawks tomorrow. And in my opinion, this is still a surprise.I thought that the time was well chosen to give one to Jakub Dobes.If Dobes is called to play Saturday, I wonder why the opposite was not done. And if Montembeault has to play Saturday, I wonder what that means for the future.In any case, I am surprised at the moment. Dobes in Chicago made sense.

Three players and a goalie stand out so far

Di Marco: Celebrini is better than some executives thought

A duel between the Dach brothers in Chicago?

