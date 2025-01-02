David Savard left before the end of the training | Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrow

David Savard left before the end of the training | Samuel Montembeault will play tomorrowCharles-Alexis Brisebois
After spending yesterday away from the ice, Martin St-Louis’ men jumped onto the rink in Chicago today. The goal? To prepare for tomorrow’s game against the Blackhawks.
What we need to note, right off the bat, is that according to Renaud Lavoie, defender David Savard left his team’s practice.
David Savard retreated to the locker room before the end of practice. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 2, 2025
Since Savard sometimes takes days off for treatments, he has not been healthy for all of the CH’s games and the trade market is slow, we might think he is injured somewhere.
Monty will face Chicago on Friday
Monty vs. the Blackhawks on Friday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OUGrlBHFhr
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 2, 2025
