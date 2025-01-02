Let’s play the coach: let’s determine which goalkeeper will play at which time.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The next few weeks won’t be easy for the Canadiens. Up until the Super Bowl, the Canadiens’ schedule won’t be a walk in the park.
It’s important to remember that Monty is the #1 goalie for the team and we shouldn’t overwork him. We should also keep in mind that he won’t have a break in February, as he will go to the Four Nations Tournament.
That’s several elements to keep an eye on.
Dobes, who needs to play at least once a week, should play tomorrow’s game, in my opinion. A back-to-back in Chicago and Denver awaits the team, and Monty is a logical candidate for Saturday.
I would be surprised if Montembeault doesn’t play at home on Saturday night, January 11.
Expect, if everyone is healthy, to see the Quebecer play against the best team on Saturday night, in a duel between two rivals… and to see Dobes against the struggling Rangers the next day.
With a second goalie that we need to test, we’ll need to give him games. Warming the bench is not a solution.
