Let’s play the coach: let’s determine which goalkeeper will play at which time.

The next few weeks won’t be easy for the Canadiens. Up until the Super Bowl, the Canadiens’ schedule won’t be a walk in the park.

Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes will need to stay alert to keep the Canadiens #InTheMix for the upcoming challenges. But we have to wonder who will play when.After all, now that Cayden Primeau is down, the #2 goalie may play a bit more often.

It’s important to remember that Monty is the #1 goalie for the team and we shouldn’t overwork him. We should also keep in mind that he won’t have a break in February, as he will go to the Four Nations Tournament.

And most importantly, we need to remember that Dobes will have to play to avoid warming the bench, but he also needs to be placed in good conditions to help the team win.

That’s several elements to keep an eye on.

Dobes, who needs to play at least once a week, should play tomorrow’s game, in my opinion. A back-to-back in Chicago and Denver awaits the team, and Monty is a logical candidate for Saturday.

On January 6, it should be Montembeault. After that, we will have to wait until January 10 and 11 to see a doubleheader: Friday in Washington and Saturday against the Stars at home.

I would be surprised if Montembeault doesn’t play at home on Saturday night, January 11.

After that, it gets a little more complicated. After all, there will only be one other doubleheader before the end of January: January 18 and 19, at the Bell Centre.

Expect, if everyone is healthy, to see the Quebecer play against the best team on Saturday night, in a duel between two rivals… and to see Dobes against the struggling Rangers the next day.

But otherwise?A first more complicated decision will come just before the doubleheader, during the short trip to Salt Lake City and Dallas. Will Dobes get the match against Utah HC? Will both matches go to the starter? I would give one to Dobes, considering the travel.On January 21, 23, and 25, there will be three matches, including one on the road against Detroit on Thursday. It makes sense to think that this match will be the one Dobes has during the week.Jets and Wild at home before heading to California with no game on Saturday night? I give the Jets to Montembeault and the Wild to Dobes.After that, I start by giving the match in Anaheim to Montembeault before splitting the matches in San Jose and Los Angeles between the two guys. Probably I would go with Dobes against the Sharks.And finally, the Devils and the Lightning in the afternoon at home during the Super Bowl weekend? That would be split in two, surely giving Monty a break on Sunday before the Four Nations.Of course, all of this is just a fun plan. And it can change depending on the performances of the guys and any injuries. But at the moment, this is how I would go.

With a second goalie that we need to test, we’ll need to give him games. Warming the bench is not a solution.

In Brief

– He is improving.

No timeline has been made public by #CBJ or Boone Jenner (shoulder), but he’s working daily with assistant coach Jared Boll, as seen here: pic.twitter.com/pXCB0mlDVY — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 2, 2025

– Jakub Dobes is not a flash in the pan. [TVAS]

– QMJHL in Newfoundland: what will the club be called?

– Interesting.