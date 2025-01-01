Kirby Dach has regained his confidence, and it changes everything.Marc-Olivier Cook
He had a very difficult start to the season, and everyone knows that. He is aware of it too… But things have really improved over the past few games.
It’s clear that it feels good:
Kirby Dach how are ya?!?
Doubts were starting to creep in for him, and that’s normal.
He was coming back from a serious injury, but he wasn’t playing the right way.
He seems to have found his bearings again, and at this point, it feels like Kent Hughes is relieved right now. He is playing with confidence, and that’s the good news.
Dach’s record in his last four games is more than respectable.
- Three points (three goals), a differential of +2 and 10 shots on goal
He seems more involved on the ice, and it’s no coincidence that his line is also doing better.
We feel that chemistry is building among the three guys, and that’s also important to point out.
For now, points matter little in his case… Because if he continues to play the way he has been lately, the results will come.
For now, at least, it’s much more encouraging.
Kirby Dach looks so back. He’s becoming the puck possession beast he was on his way to becoming before destroying his knee. He’s playing real good lately. So encouraging for the Habs who are now playing themselves out of contention for Hagens or Misa.
In Brief
– Yep.
The eye test involving Team Canada’s play.
It’s pretty clear. Shooting the puck must be priority no.2
Going forward,
Team Canada must STOP taking lazy penalties.
Which is priority #1
wins the New Year’s Eve showdown 4-1.
– At least, that’s a positive in New York…
OK, got some good #NYR news for you: Brennan Othmann scored his first goal after two-month injury absence for @WolfPackAHL last night
Plus some more good news from Hartford
– It’s promising:
#WorldJuniors quarter-finals on Thursday:
Sweden Latvia , Noon on TSN 1/3/5
USA Switzerland , 2:30pm on TSN 3/4/5
Finland Slovakia , 5pm on TSN1
Canada Czechia , 7:30pm on TSN 1/4
Also on TSN App
– It’s a good one.
Patrick Mahomes hosting a New Year’s party with family and friends tonight. pic.twitter.com/QLN22Qa65D
