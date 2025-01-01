Kirby Dach has regained his confidence, and it changes everything.

I start my text with a statement.I am happy for Kirby Dach.

He had a very difficult start to the season, and everyone knows that. He is aware of it too… But things have really improved over the past few games.

The forward scored his third goal in as many games yesterday, and after outsmarting Adin Hill, we saw him celebrate with a lot of emotion.

It’s clear that it feels good:

Doubts were starting to creep in for him, and that’s normal.

He was coming back from a serious injury, but he wasn’t playing the right way.

He seems to have found his bearings again, and at this point, it feels like Kent Hughes is relieved right now. He is playing with confidence, and that’s the good news.

Dach’s record in his last four games is more than respectable.

Three points (three goals), a differential of +2 and 10 shots on goal

Because things are really looking up:

He seems more involved on the ice, and it’s no coincidence that his line is also doing better.

Alex Newhook and Patrik Laine are doing their part, making the second unit of the CH more dangerous.

We feel that chemistry is building among the three guys, and that’s also important to point out.

Dach has now collected 12 points (five goals) in 37 games since the start of the season, but we knew it would take time before we saw him find his game.

For now, points matter little in his case… Because if he continues to play the way he has been lately, the results will come.

And if he can finish the season strong to build momentum for the next one, everyone will be happy in town.

For now, at least, it’s much more encouraging.

Kirby Dach looks so back. He’s becoming the puck possession beast he was on his way to becoming before destroying his knee. He’s playing real good lately. So encouraging for the Habs who are now playing themselves out of contention for Hagens or Misa. — Jordan Decker (@_JordanDecker) December 30, 2024

