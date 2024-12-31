Patrick Roy pulls his goalie during a face-off in his zone (and gets scored on).

Patrick Roy is known for pulling his goalie at different times than others. But today, he really pushed the envelope.

As his team struggles this season and all solutions should be on the table, the New York King decided to pull his goalie during a faceoff… in the defensive zone.

Faceoff in the Islanders zone and Patrick Roy pulls his goalie because of course he does. pic.twitter.com/6Cl0t0FpIK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

You heard that right.The Maple Leafs were leading by one goal with about forty seconds to go and they had a power play. Roy, wanting to make a hockey hail mary, decided to take action.

We saw the Islanders lose the faceoff, be aggressive… and concede a goal.

This means the Islanders lost by a score of 3-1. Roy’s strategy did not work, and even though he knew he might be risking it, he still looked… perplexed.

It probably wasn’t pleasant in the locker room afterwards.

With the way things are going for the Islanders, it will be increasingly difficult to dig themselves out of the hole. The club does not have a bright future, and the present is not exactly shining either.At the time of writing this piece, here is the standings in the East.

Will Lou Lamoriello, who is not exactly known for his patience, grow weary of changing coaches? The right thing to do, in fact, would be to rebuild… but does Lamoriello want to undertake that at his age?

Let’s see what awaits the Islanders.

Overtime

– The next two weeks for the Islanders won’t be easy.