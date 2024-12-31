Patrick Roy pulls his goalie during a face-off in his zone (and gets scored on).Charles-Alexis Brisebois
As his team struggles this season and all solutions should be on the table, the New York King decided to pull his goalie during a faceoff… in the defensive zone.
We saw the Islanders lose the faceoff, be aggressive… and concede a goal.
This means the Islanders lost by a score of 3-1. Roy’s strategy did not work, and even though he knew he might be risking it, he still looked… perplexed.
It probably wasn’t pleasant in the locker room afterwards.
Will Lou Lamoriello, who is not exactly known for his patience, grow weary of changing coaches? The right thing to do, in fact, would be to rebuild… but does Lamoriello want to undertake that at his age?
Let’s see what awaits the Islanders.
