Elias Pettersson: He is not mature enough and he could be traded, according to his GM.

In a Q&A with @imacSportsnet, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says he expects more from Elias Pettersson in the new year. pic.twitter.com/s5V7XWlX8P — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

“I believe in him, but he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations of him and that it doesn’t get easier. You have to face the music when things aren’t going well. Is a trade possible? I guess anything is possible.” – Patrick Allvin

Nick Suzuki has been a top-line center for the Montreal Canadiens for several years now.His consistency, versatility, and intelligence make him valuable in all facets of the game.He has been scoring at a pace of almost a point per game since last year, and fans are very happy to have such a good top center. A true top center has been quite rare for the CH in recent years.However, some still wonder if Suzuki is truly a genuine top-line center, or if he would be a very good second-line center instead.Adding a #1 center is very difficult, but Kent Hughes could pull off a big move, as Elias Pettersson is available for a trade.This is at least a possible option, according to his general manager, Patrick Allvin, who has not closed the door on trading the Swede.Allvin also mentioned that his star player lacks maturity.

He didn’t say word for word that he is on the trading block, but knowing that things haven’t been going very well for him lately, it all makes sense.

J.T. Miller is asked multiple questions surrounding his connection with Elias Pettersson. “You guys in a sense have created this thing…I can bring out Petey and we can do the interview together if that’ll make you guys happy.” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TbWCsS2qnt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 22, 2024

“I don’t know why people still try and make s**t up.” Elias Pettersson addresses the reported rift between him and J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/6DblnvHSlZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024

Moreover, his underperformance coincides with the return of J.T. Miller, and there seems to be friction between these two players.However, both players involved have denied the subject, saying that the media fabricated this story.However, Rick Dhaliwal, a reporter from The Athletic covering the Canucks, stated that this is not something made up.He remarked that Bruce Boudreau and Travis Green could confirm: there have been issues between the two in the past and that it is not new.Allvin could therefore decide to shake things up by trading one of the two players.The Tricolore could undoubtedly be interested in one of the two, but Pettersson would be the better choice. In fact, they MUST be interested.Having the opportunity to have Pettersson and Suzuki as center lines is worth trying.It is difficult to assess the potential return that the Canucks could receive for Pettersson.He is reliable defensively but also had a season with 102 points.Kent Hughes has several assets that are interesting for a trade of this sort.

Personally (and don’t throw stones at me for this 100% fictional proposal), the Tricolore should propose an established player and Kirby Dach comes to mind immediately. On top of that, I would add the CH’s unprotected first-round pick to give a very interesting value and possibly one or two prospects, if necessary.

In a nutshell

It must be kept in mind that the CH is not far from a playoff spot and adding a Pettersson would help them win more games. The chances that this pick remains in the top 3 are quite low, but anything is possible.With a Pettersson-Suzuki center line, along with Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, and soon Ivan Demidov, that would be intimidating.That may seem like a lot, and I am not an NHL trade expert, but you have to give to receive and Pettersson still has very high value.Kent Hughes really needs to give Allvin a call.

Faceoff in the Islanders zone and Patrick Roy pulls his goalie because of course he does. pic.twitter.com/6Cl0t0FpIK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

Chris Tanev nonchalantly takes a puck to the face pic.twitter.com/B5Dsmv8arF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

