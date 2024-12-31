Elias Pettersson: He is not mature enough and he could be traded, according to his GM.Michaël Petit
In a Q&A with @imacSportsnet, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin says he expects more from Elias Pettersson in the new year. pic.twitter.com/s5V7XWlX8P
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024
“I believe in him, but he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations of him and that it doesn’t get easier. You have to face the music when things aren’t going well. Is a trade possible? I guess anything is possible.” – Patrick Allvin
He didn’t say word for word that he is on the trading block, but knowing that things haven’t been going very well for him lately, it all makes sense.
J.T. Miller is asked multiple questions surrounding his connection with Elias Pettersson.
“You guys in a sense have created this thing…I can bring out Petey and we can do the interview together if that’ll make you guys happy.” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TbWCsS2qnt
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) December 22, 2024
“I don’t know why people still try and make s**t up.”
Elias Pettersson addresses the reported rift between him and J.T. Miller. pic.twitter.com/6DblnvHSlZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2024
Personally (and don’t throw stones at me for this 100% fictional proposal), the Tricolore should propose an established player and Kirby Dach comes to mind immediately. On top of that, I would add the CH’s unprotected first-round pick to give a very interesting value and possibly one or two prospects, if necessary.
