Elvis Merzlikins paid the tribute to the Latvians after the victory against Canada.

 Michaël Petit
At every Junior World Championship, there are always surprises.

The biggest surprise so far is Latvia’s victory over Canada in the first preliminary round match.

This shocked many, myself included.

When you have such a well-equipped team with so many first-round draft picks, it seems impossible to lose against the Latvians.

The effort and intensity made the difference in this match, but it was mainly goaltender Linards Feldbergs who was more than incredible.

In short, the entire team played very well and it paid off.

However, the players and staff members were not just rewarded with this victory.

Indeed, Elvis Merzlikins contacted Latvia’s management to let them know he was inviting everyone to dinner at a steakhouse in Ottawa.

This is what Bob Hartley revealed on RDS.

A very nice gesture from the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender.

Merzlikins called the team via Zoom while they enjoyed the goaltender’s treat to congratulate them.

Bruce Garrioch from the Ottawa Sun also confirmed that they dined at Giovanni’s, an upscale restaurant.

For those who know the restaurant, it’s really not a bad choice.

This must have further motivated the young Latvians, who must be overflowing with confidence right now.

