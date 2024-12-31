Elvis Merzlikins paid the tribute to the Latvians after the victory against Canada.

At every Junior World Championship, there are always surprises.

The biggest surprise so far is Latvia’s victory over Canada in the first preliminary round match.

This shocked many, myself included.When you have such a well-equipped team with so many first-round draft picks, it seems impossible to lose against the Latvians.The effort and intensity made the difference in this match, but it was mainly goaltender Linards Feldbergs who was more than incredible.In short, the entire team played very well and it paid off.However, the players and staff members were not just rewarded with this victory.

Indeed, Elvis Merzlikins contacted Latvia’s management to let them know he was inviting everyone to dinner at a steakhouse in Ottawa.

Bob Hartley on RDS reveals that Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins got in touch with Latvia's hockey program management to let them know he invited every player & member of staff to a steakhouse in Ottawa, his treat, following Latvia's victory over Canada.

This is what Bob Hartley revealed on RDS.A very nice gesture from the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender.

Merzlikins called the team via Zoom while they enjoyed the goaltender’s treat to congratulate them.

While they were there, Elvis got on a Zoom call with the players to congratulate them. Hartley was the coach of Latvia's senior program for 5 years and still has strong ties with a lot of them, including Artis Abols (current HC of the team at the WJC), who was AC to Hartley.

Bruce Garrioch from the Ottawa Sun also confirmed that they dined at Giovanni’s, an upscale restaurant.

For those who know the restaurant, it’s really not a bad choice.

They had a nice meal at Giovanni's. What a great gesture.

This must have further motivated the young Latvians, who must be overflowing with confidence right now.When do I get my invitation, Elvis?

