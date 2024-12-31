Jagr loses teeth, but still finishes the game with a assist mention.

Jaromir Jagr is a true force of nature.

Here he is now at the age of 52… But he is still playing for his club in the Czech Republic.

And let’s just say his last game was a bit of a wild ride.

On his very first shift during the game, the veteran took a stick to the face.

The result? He lost some teeth… So much so that he now has a slightly different smile. Hehe.

But what’s crazy about all this? Jagr finished the game… And he managed to get an assist along the way.

52-year-old Jaromir Jagr lost some teeth in his Czech Extraliga match—but still managed an assist and logged nearly 15 minutes of ice time in a 4-2 comeback win. #TotallySustainable pic.twitter.com/23Fzp9rJ6G — Dobber (@DobberHockey) December 31, 2024

A true warrior!It is often said that hockey players are tough.And here, Jaromir Jagr has just proven it.

It’s not just the fact that he lost some teeth that impresses: at 52, he could have decided to leave the game for quite logical reasons.

But he chose to stay and help his team win 4-2, and that really deserves recognition.

Note that Jagr has played 19 of his team’s 31 games since the start of the season and has accumulated six points, including three goals.

For a guy his age, that’s more than respectable… And it shows how much he loves the sport.

He is still able to help his team on the ice, and that certainly makes him a respected player in his team’s locker room.

