Top-3: Another embarrassing defeat for the Predators

It was a home sweep on the second-last day of 2024, a night that saw Connor Hellebuyck register his League-leading 5th shutout of 2024-25 as the @NHLJets beat the Predators on Prime Monday Night Hockey.#NHLStats: https://t.co/n40LEtaL7h pic.twitter.com/1GRwPU1v8H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2024

1: Again…

It’s crazy how bad the Preds are.

And it would have been difficult to predict that they would be out of the playoff picture by December 31, after what they did this summer.

But that’s the case, and we had another example of it yesterday: the Nashville team was never able to break through Connor Hellebuyck’s wall.

The Jets’ goalie was perfect in the game by stopping all 22 shots directed at him, allowing him to earn his 5th shutout (!!!) of the season.

He’s really having an incredible season:

Connor Hellebuyck was perfection once again to pick up his League-leading fifth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/nxthibiIhm — NHL (@NHL) December 31, 2024

Gabriel Vilardi stood out for the Jets by scoring twice during the game.

He’s also having a good season: his 16th and 17th goals of the campaign place him 3rd in his team’s scoring leaderboard (34), tied with defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Two goals in a little over a minute for Gabe Vilardi pic.twitter.com/W0EmFcRCFt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 31, 2024

2: A nice milestone for Panarin, but…

The Jets won the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade:The Jets won the game by a score of 3-0.Note that the Preds have a record of 4-5-1 in their last ten games.

The Rangers’ descent into hell continues.

They had a big test yesterday as they were in Florida to face the Panthers… And they were unable to answer the call.

KREIDER TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/oHeGleSoak — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 31, 2024

The Boqvist brothers combine to give the Panthers the lead pic.twitter.com/9B02rMFcZP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 31, 2024

The Rangers ultimately lost 5-3, marking their eighth defeat in their last ten outings.Chris Kreider, who was benched by his coach two weeks ago, scored during the game:Jesper Boqvist had fun down in Florida.He scored two goals and benefited from a pass from his brother, Adam, to score his 2nd of the match.It makes for a nice story:

It should be noted that on Kreider’s goal, Artemi Panarin recorded his 500th point in a Rangers uniform.

He became the fastest player to reach that landmark in New York, by the way.

It’s too bad that his team lost…

Artemi Panarin (384 GP) became the fastest player to accumulate 500 points for the @NYRangers, besting the previous mark held by Mark Messier (406 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/n40LEtbiWP https://t.co/yxk6kPWG3Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2024

3: Kraken victory over Utah

We can all agree on one thing.

The game played between the Kraken and André Tourigny’s team… Let’s just say it wasn’t the most exciting to watch.

This one will count for Seattle pic.twitter.com/MBBCieuZnK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 31, 2024

But the Kraken delivered a strong performance in front of their supporters.Yanni Gourde opened the scoring for Seattle with a beautiful shot on reception.And the crowd was loud after his goal:

Logan Cooley scored his 9th goal of the season for Utah, but it wasn’t enough.

The Kraken won by a score of 5-2, largely thanks to a three-point performance from the veteran Jaden Schwartz.

Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle… And let’s just say the Utah goalie will want to review the play:

Karel Vejmelka is gonna want that one back pic.twitter.com/PIeNib1bEV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 31, 2024

