Winter classic: Steps to get to the Blues’ locker room

A look at Wrigley Field ahead of the NHL Winter Classic, set for New Year’s Eve pic.twitter.com/nMhat8NDKW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 30, 2024

We hear about it more or less this season, but the Winter Classic will take place tomorrow, December 31.It will be a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues.Here are the jerseys that both teams will wear for this game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.They are really beautiful, I love them.The setup for the Winter Classic is also incredible, as it is every season.However, there is something quite special about the facilities.

There are several stairs that separate the Blues’ locker room from the outdoor rink.

You can even see members of the organization going down those very stairs.

You don’t see that very often.

We have to think about the fact that the players will have to climb those stairs at the end of the game…

That might be a pain.

In the video published by the team’s Twitter page, you can see that some players are much more comfortable than others.

Goalie Joel Hofer is one of them, who was wobbling while going down the stairs.All the players seem to find it relatively funny.The Winter Classic is a very special moment.

Let’s hope no one gets injured trying to get to the rink. It’s not easy with skates on your feet.

It’s also a first for many players, including young Connor Bedard, who can’t believe he has the chance to experience this unforgettable moment.

Core memory locked in for @NHLBlackhawks star Connor Bedard. Be sure to catch him on the ice when the puck drops for the Discover NHL #WinterClassic at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS. #NHLStats: https://t.co/fca3NFADa9 pic.twitter.com/jgB054kZo1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2024

“This is one of the most cool experiences of my life so far and the game hasn’t even started yet.” – Connor Bedard

Experiencing this at only 19 years old must be quite special, indeed.Some players and media members had the chance to test the ice earlier today.

Bedsy decided to give Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette a lesson on the rink while having fun with him like a puppet.

Here’s Connor Bedard absolutely dummying Biz on the ice #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/1yCSlxorxi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 31, 2024

Definitely a day that will be forever etched in Bedard’s memory.

In Brief

– Speaking of the Classic, Nick Foligno’s children asked the other Hawks players if they could beat their father in a race on the ice.

– Ouch, that hurts a lot.

Since 1967: Alex Ovechkin (rookie year was 2005):

– 9 Rockets

– 3 Harts

– 3 Ted Lindsays

– 1 Art Ross

– 1 Conn Smythe

– 1 Stanley Cup The Leafs since 1967:

– 3 Rockets

– 1 Hart

– 1 Ted Lindsay

– 0 Art Ross

– 0 Conn Smythes

– 0 Stanley Cups Better than your franchise?! https://t.co/ryZEsrZSVr pic.twitter.com/wcPczfOrFL — travis tuthill (@capstrav1s) December 30, 2024

– It won’t be long before there’s a change in the organization.

Feels like it’s only a matter of time before Peter Laviolette is let go as #NYR head coach – team continues to tailspin with another loss to Florida. Will Mika Zibanejad’s exit be next? Not impossible. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) December 31, 2024

– The Boqvist brothers (Jesper and Adam) are teaming up on this play.

The Boqvist brothers combine to give the Panthers the lead pic.twitter.com/9B02rMFcZP — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 31, 2024

– Karl-Anthony Towns ended the game with 32 points in 31 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns puts an exclamation mark on his 30-point performance with a poster on Alex Sarr. : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/IUJjaERJJi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2024

– Oufff…