Winter classic: Steps to get to the Blues’ locker room

 Michaël Petit
Winter classic: Steps to get to the Blues’ locker room
We hear about it more or less this season, but the Winter Classic will take place tomorrow, December 31.

It will be a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues.

Here are the jerseys that both teams will wear for this game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

They are really beautiful, I love them.

The setup for the Winter Classic is also incredible, as it is every season.

However, there is something quite special about the facilities.

There are several stairs that separate the Blues’ locker room from the outdoor rink.

You can even see members of the organization going down those very stairs.

You don’t see that very often.

We have to think about the fact that the players will have to climb those stairs at the end of the game…

That might be a pain.

In the video published by the team’s Twitter page, you can see that some players are much more comfortable than others.

Goalie Joel Hofer is one of them, who was wobbling while going down the stairs.

(Credit: St. Louis Blues)
All the players seem to find it relatively funny.

The Winter Classic is a very special moment.

Let’s hope no one gets injured trying to get to the rink. It’s not easy with skates on your feet.

It’s also a first for many players, including young Connor Bedard, who can’t believe he has the chance to experience this unforgettable moment.

“This is one of the most cool experiences of my life so far and the game hasn’t even started yet.” – Connor Bedard

Experiencing this at only 19 years old must be quite special, indeed.

Some players and media members had the chance to test the ice earlier today.

Bedsy decided to give Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette a lesson on the rink while having fun with him like a puppet.

Definitely a day that will be forever etched in Bedard’s memory.


In Brief

– Speaking of the Classic, Nick Foligno’s children asked the other Hawks players if they could beat their father in a race on the ice.

– Ouch, that hurts a lot.

– It won’t be long before there’s a change in the organization.

– The Boqvist brothers (Jesper and Adam) are teaming up on this play.

– Karl-Anthony Towns ended the game with 32 points in 31 minutes.

Oufff…

