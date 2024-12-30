The Dallas Stars have been fined for holding a practice on December 26.Michaël Petit
The Dallas Stars have been fined $100,000 for violating the NHL’s CBA with a practice on Dec. 26.
That violated Article 16.5(b), which calls for Dec. 24, 25 and 26 to be off and says «no club may request a player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason.»
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 30, 2024
Interestingly, this is not the first time this has happened, as the Toronto Maple Leafs were also fined $100,000 in 2022. The team’s players had to fly on December 26 for their first game after the holidays.
It’s better to take it easy, enjoy visiting family (even if it possibly involves a flight), and eat good food.
In brief
– Very nice message from Jakub Dobes.
Jakub Dobes on IG:
“You work hard and make sacrifices for moments like this.” pic.twitter.com/qgpGdD5zsc
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 31, 2024
– It must be quite special, indeed.
Jim Montgomery will participate in the Winter Classic for the third time in four years #stlblues@JFChaumontLNH met him at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on the eve of the game against the #Blackhawks https://t.co/laK2BiRMLx pic.twitter.com/D4aSnqh1p9
— NHL (@LNH_FR) December 31, 2024
– Worth reading.
This is a happy problem for the team executives. https://t.co/i1KrViuIW1
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 31, 2024