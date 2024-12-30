The Dallas Stars have been fined for holding a practice on December 26.

The Dallas Stars have been fined $100,000 for violating the NHL’s CBA with a practice on Dec. 26. That violated Article 16.5(b), which calls for Dec. 24, 25 and 26 to be off and says «no club may request a player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason.» — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 30, 2024

Yesterday, we learned that the Dallas Stars and Peter DeBoer are being investigated by the NHL for holding a practice on December 26 Ultimately, the Texas organization was fined.This was reported by Chris Johnston from TSN and The Athletic.According to Article 16.5(b) of the NHL collective bargaining agreement, it is prohibited to ask players to practice on December 24, 25, and 26.Paying $100,000 for holding a practice during the holidays definitely warrants reading the collective bargaining rules.At least, this amount will be directly sent to the NHL Foundation.The owner of the Stars can thus say that he is making a generous donation for a good cause.

Interestingly, this is not the first time this has happened, as the Toronto Maple Leafs were also fined $100,000 in 2022. The team’s players had to fly on December 26 for their first game after the holidays.

The holiday season is made for resting anyway.The NHL implements a transaction freeze from December 20 to 27 and teams cease all activities from December 24 to 27.

It’s better to take it easy, enjoy visiting family (even if it possibly involves a flight), and eat good food.

