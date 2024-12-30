“Jake Evans is the new Phillip Danault” – Renaud Lavoie

Jake Evans is having a very good season so far. The forward already has 10 goals and 23 points in 36 games, along with a +5 plus/minus rating, all while playing on the fourth line. He is currently on a five-game streak with at least one goal. Not bad at all!

His offensive production places him fourth among the team’s top scorers, behind Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson.

And let’s not forget that right now, Evans is the most utilized forward on the penalty kill in the NHL.

Moreover, his +5 rating with a team that has faced its share of difficulties at even strength is remarkable.In short, Evans is the new Swiss Army knife of the Canadiens. He can be used in all situations and is reliable in all areas of the game.

According to Renaud Lavoie, in a column on BPM Sports, “Jake Evans is the new Phillip Danault”.

It’s hard to disagree with the remarks about how the center is playing this season.

The loss of Danault hurt the Canadiens, who tried to replace him with Christian Dvorak, who has never been able to provide the same offensive contribution or defensive stability.This season, Evans is providing a contribution similar to that of Danault and helps to address our weakness at center.

It must be said that the presence of two solid wingers in Joel Armia and Emil Heineman, who have 18 and 15 points respectively, contributes to Evans’ success this season.

Let’s say that right now, the Canadiens have a luxury fourth line.

In fact, this line’s contribution is at the heart of the Canadiens’ recent successes.

In Brief

Jake Evans has really become an indispensable player for the Habs, and I believe the team should not trade him before the trade deadline, unless they receive a ridiculous offer, even though he will be a free agent at the end of the season.On the contrary, the organization must ensure to sign their center for a few seasons because he is the type of player you need in your rebuild.And if he continues to perform like this, Evans risks experiencing a significant salary increase, as he currently earns a salary of $1.7 million.

