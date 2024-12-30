“Jake Evans is the new Phillip Danault” – Renaud Lavoie

“Jake Evans is the new Phillip Danault” – Renaud LavoieJonathan Di Gregorio
His offensive production places him fourth among the team’s top scorers, behind Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson.
And let’s not forget that right now, Evans is the most utilized forward on the penalty kill in the NHL.
According to Renaud Lavoie, in a column on BPM Sports, “Jake Evans is the new Phillip Danault”.
Do you think Jake Evans can fill the shoes of Phillip Danault with the Habs? #Evans #Danault #Habshttps://t.co/ZBYOZp0NJR pic.twitter.com/m5YG5LkeGx
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 30, 2024
It’s hard to disagree with the remarks about how the center is playing this season.
It must be said that the presence of two solid wingers in Joel Armia and Emil Heineman, who have 18 and 15 points respectively, contributes to Evans’ success this season.
Let’s say that right now, the Canadiens have a luxury fourth line.
In fact, this line’s contribution is at the heart of the Canadiens’ recent successes.
In Brief
– Happy December.
The Habs in December:
• 16 points (8th most this month)
• 44 goals (6th most this month)
They next play the Vegas Golden Knights tomorrow, who have the most points (20) & have allowed the fewest goals (20) this December. pic.twitter.com/oJLqevSfPw
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 30, 2024
– Team photos.
greetings from historic Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/wGSU0aPTbz
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 30, 2024
Blues team photo before practice at Wrigley Field. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/tKYZELK1h6
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 30, 2024
– Drouin returns.
Drouin will make his return after missing 16 games. https://t.co/gMYDOlDY8b
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) December 30, 2024
– A must-read!
A section title, but a semi-final loss that left a bitter taste for the Alouettes. My Alouettes/LCF review is here:https://t.co/hxKoG05Kx8
— Frédéric Daigle (@FredDaigle) December 30, 2024