Twelve points in thirteen matches: Oliver Kapanen is doing very well in Sweden.Jonathan Di Gregorio
The Canadiens’ prospect just scored his fifth goal and already has 12 points in 13 games so far with Timrå IK in the Swedish league.
Oliver Kapanen scores his fifth goal for the SHL season. His 12th point in 13 games. #Habs #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rUUjZfFgui
— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 30, 2024
However, Kapanen didn’t really get the chance to showcase his talents, mainly getting ice time on the fourth line. In twelve games, the Finn only registered two assists and a -4 plus-minus.
On November 6, the Canadiens made the decision to loan Kapanen to Timrå IK, where his father is the general manager, so that the young player could get more quality ice time.
Without saying it’s a last chance camp, the forward will find a way to secure his place on the team sooner rather than later. Especially since we might see the arrival of an Ivan Demidov, which could limit available spots up front.
In Brief
– A fine of $100,000 for the Stars.
The @DallasStars have been fined $100,000 for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement. https://t.co/2uTcZ43AFD pic.twitter.com/u6ILKrDgS8
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2024
– A twelfth-place finish for Canada
ALPINE SKIING: A 12th place finish on Sunday for Cameron Alexander at the Bormio World Cup Super G ahead of his compatriot Jeffrey Read. @Alpine_Canada @Equipe_Canada @MilanoCortina26 https://t.co/lkje1XkQQk
— Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) December 30, 2024