Twelve points in thirteen matches: Oliver Kapanen is doing very well in Sweden.

Oliver Kapanen has been performing well since his loan to Sweden.

The Canadiens’ prospect just scored his fifth goal and already has 12 points in 13 games so far with Timrå IK in the Swedish league.

Oliver Kapanen scores his fifth goal for the SHL season. His 12th point in 13 games. #Habs #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rUUjZfFgui — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 30, 2024

Kapanen is a former second-round pick, 64th overall, in the 2022 draft.He had a strong training camp to the point that the Canadiens decided to offer him a trial with the team at the start of the season.

However, Kapanen didn’t really get the chance to showcase his talents, mainly getting ice time on the fourth line. In twelve games, the Finn only registered two assists and a -4 plus-minus.

His ice time decreased with each game, and he was not used in situations where he could display his offensive skills.

On November 6, the Canadiens made the decision to loan Kapanen to Timrå IK, where his father is the general manager, so that the young player could get more quality ice time.

So far, this seems to be the right decision.One might have thought that sending him to play in Sweden could affect his confidence, but Kapanen seems to see this as an opportunity to continue his development.And 12 points in 13 games in the SHL, a league not particularly known for scoring, is very interesting production. If he had played the entire season at the same pace, he would be in the top 10 scorers in his league.According to all probabilities, Kapanen will play the rest of the season in Sweden, where he can help his team, which is currently in sixth place in the SHL, in the playoffs.Hoping he can build his confidence for the upcoming Canadiens training camp, Kapanen will begin the second year of his three-year entry-level contract, celebrating his 22nd birthday in July.

Without saying it’s a last chance camp, the forward will find a way to secure his place on the team sooner rather than later. Especially since we might see the arrival of an Ivan Demidov, which could limit available spots up front.

In Brief

However, in the meantime, we can hope that Kapanen continues to perform like this and arrives fully prepared in September for the next Canadiens training camp.In short, another Canadiens prospect to keep an eye on!

