Great things were expected from Jesse Puljujarvi when he was selected 4th overall in the 2016 draft by the Oilers.But the player has never been able to reach his full potential.

He was traded to Carolina during the 22-23 season, before agreeing with the Pittsburgh Penguins… And now he finds himself on waivers today.

Puljujarvi (PIT) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 30, 2024

More details to come…