Eight wins in 12 matches: the best month for Martin St-Louis as a coach

In December, the Canadiens had 14 games on their schedule. They have played 13 so far… and I’m starting to think that regardless of tomorrow’s result against Vegas, the Habs will have had an excellent month.

Has it been difficult at times? Obviously. It actually started with a very ordinary departure against the Bruins in Boston on Sunday, December 1st.Things were not going well in the city at that time.

Since that loss, however, the Canadiens have a record of 8-4-0. That’s really not bad for a team that was playing like a last-place team in the previous months.

Yes, there have been painful losses (including the 9-2 defeat against Pittsburgh), but the Habs have more often surprised their fans in a good way than the opposite.

The two games this past weekend in Florida are proof of that. Let’s remember that yesterday, the Habs won 5-2 in Tampa Bay.

In my eyes, what happened shows that the players stepped up, but also that Martin St-Louis was able to adapt and navigate through his first storm as a coach in the NHL.

This morning, I don’t see many people standing up and calling for his head, do I? It’s probably because he has just, based on the results and how he bounced back, had his best month as the Canadiens’ coach.

« It’s not just the results, it’s how we get them. I really like what I see! »

-Martin St-Louis pic.twitter.com/qVLCiugyfL — RDS (@RDSca) December 30, 2024

It must be the effect of the beard.There is probably a direct correlation between the fact that he finally has a healthy team and that he is winning hockey games. Naturally, that must help a bit, right?

The arrival of Patrik Laine is addressing many issues – just like Carey Price back in the day. Alexandre Carrier stabilizes the defense. And even though the sample size is small, Jakub Dobes has the organization’s confidence, unlike Cayden Primeau.

These are elements that have allowed the five-game road trip after Christmas to start off quite well. If I had told you that the Habs would win two out of five, that would have been not too bad.

But for now, it’s two for two. #StillGood

If someone told you, the Habs would: – Go on the road – Shutout the Panthers – Beat the Lightning – On back to back nights – By a combined score of 9-2 What would you say? pic.twitter.com/5JAAuLAG1P — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 30, 2024

But even if Carrier stabilizes the Canadiens’ defense and the guys who arrived in Montreal recently are changing the game, there’s more than that to explain how the Habs are playing.

What do I take away from yesterday’s game?

1. It is hard to overlook Jake Evans’ performances. For the fifth game in a row, he found the back of the net, which is quite remarkable for a guy like him.

Jake Evans’ last 6 games: 5 goals

3 assists (3 primary)

8 points

57.5% faceoffs

+9 plus/minus

14:53 TOI/GP What a player. pic.twitter.com/s6TUydilld — Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) December 30, 2024

It’s pretty crazy that Jake Evans has as many goals as Connor Bedard this season https://t.co/0USPpqAdXU — JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) December 30, 2024

Such sequences in the NHL are rare.But you know, just like me, that the eye test clearly shows he is dominant on the ice. While shorthanded, he is one of the best forwards in the NHL.Right from the start of camp, you could see that he was hungry. And now, he is delivering the goods.In 36 games this season, he has 23 points. He is the third most productive forward for the Habs this season, and only Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Lane Hutson have more points than him.And with his 10 goals, he matches Connor Bedard. Oh wow.

2. Emil Heineman is strong when protecting the puck. On Joel Armia’s goal, he played a key role since he really allowed his team to maintain possession of the puck for as long as possible.

No interference call by the refs, no problem. Emil Heineman says “get the fuck off me!” & passes it to Joel Armia who snipes it in the net pic.twitter.com/sxfxIcMZ53 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 30, 2024

He is a reason the Habs have scored at least four goals in their last five games. #InTheMix3. To see a team like the Canadiens win two in a row in Florida (a first since 2009, by the way), everyone has to contribute. And since Christmas, the second line looks like a second line.The puck was moving all over the place last night.4. Just four days ago, if I had told you that Team Canada junior would lose to the Latvians and that the Canadiens would win against Florida teams, would you have believed me?

Yesterday, the Canadiens won against the Germans, but…

For the second day in a row, the Canadiens impress and Team Canada junior disappoints (less than yesterday, but still). It’s really (really) upside down. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 30, 2024

Overtime

Last night, around 10 PM, the Canadiens’ plane took off for Vegas. As we speak, the guys must be sleeping in Nevada on their day off.

The plane of the @CanadiensMTL has just taken off towards Las Vegas. The players should land around 2 AM Quebec time. The team has a day off tomorrow… and will play the following day at noon Vegas time. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 30, 2024

Tomorrow, the team will play at 3 PM (Quebec time) against the Golden Knights.