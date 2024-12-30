Eight wins in 12 matches: the best month for Martin St-Louis as a coach

Eight wins in 12 matches: the best month for Martin St-Louis as a coachCharles-Alexis Brisebois
In December, the Canadiens had 14 games on their schedule. They have played 13 so far… and I’m starting to think that regardless of tomorrow’s result against Vegas, the Habs will have had an excellent month.
Since that loss, however, the Canadiens have a record of 8-4-0. That’s really not bad for a team that was playing like a last-place team in the previous months.
The two games this past weekend in Florida are proof of that. Let’s remember that yesterday, the Habs won 5-2 in Tampa Bay.
This morning, I don’t see many people standing up and calling for his head, do I? It’s probably because he has just, based on the results and how he bounced back, had his best month as the Canadiens’ coach.
« It’s not just the results, it’s how we get them. I really like what I see! »
The arrival of Patrik Laine is addressing many issues – just like Carey Price back in the day. Alexandre Carrier stabilizes the defense. And even though the sample size is small, Jakub Dobes has the organization’s confidence, unlike Cayden Primeau.
But for now, it’s two for two. #StillGood
If someone told you, the Habs would:
– Go on the road
– Shutout the Panthers
– Beat the Lightning
– On back to back nights
– By a combined score of 9-2
But even if Carrier stabilizes the Canadiens’ defense and the guys who arrived in Montreal recently are changing the game, there’s more than that to explain how the Habs are playing.
What do I take away from yesterday’s game?
1. It is hard to overlook Jake Evans’ performances. For the fifth game in a row, he found the back of the net, which is quite remarkable for a guy like him.
Jake Evans’ last 6 games:
5 goals
3 assists (3 primary)
8 points
57.5% faceoffs
+9 plus/minus
14:53 TOI/GP
2. Emil Heineman is strong when protecting the puck. On Joel Armia’s goal, he played a key role since he really allowed his team to maintain possession of the puck for as long as possible.
No interference call by the refs, no problem.
Emil Heineman says “get the fuck off me!” & passes it to Joel Armia who snipes it in the net
Yesterday, the Canadiens won against the Germans, but…
For the second day in a row, the Canadiens impress and Team Canada junior disappoints (less than yesterday, but still).
It’s really (really) upside down.
Overtime
Last night, around 10 PM, the Canadiens’ plane took off for Vegas. As we speak, the guys must be sleeping in Nevada on their day off.
The plane of the @CanadiensMTL has just taken off towards Las Vegas.
The players should land around 2 AM Quebec time.
The team has a day off tomorrow… and will play the following day at noon Vegas time.
