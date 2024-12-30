Top-5: Sidney Crosby, the best playmaker in Penguins history

Alex Ovechkin scored to inch closer to Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, while Anze Kopitar scored twice in the third period to lift the @LAKings to victory as Sunday’s nine-game slate comes to a close. #NHLStats: https://t.co/7Bs7pRFrzo pic.twitter.com/VKx4v1PgdX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2024

1. Sidney Crosby, the top playmaker of the Penguins

Eight other games were presented.Here are the results and highlights:

In Pittsburgh, the Penguins defeated Patrick Roy’s team by a score of 3-2.

In the victory, Sidney Crosby recorded an assist and thus became the franchise’s all-time leading playmaker.

«AND SIDNEY STANDS ALONE!» What a moment for Sidney Crosby as he tallies the franchise-leading assist #1,034 pic.twitter.com/gmdWBjqnjB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 29, 2024

With his 1,034th assist, he surpassed Mario Lemieux at the top.

Despite the captain’s historic night, it was Michael Bunting and Philip Tomasino who led the charge for Pittsburgh.

2. Only 25 to go for Alex Ovechkin

They each recorded one goal and one assist.

Now that Alex Ovechkin is back, we’re going to follow him closely.

Yesterday, he scored his 17th goal of the season, bringing him 25 goals away from Wayne Gretzky.

At 39 years old, the Russian has 17 goals in 20 games. That’s very good!

He has 870 career goals and remember that Gretzky’s record is 894.

There are 46 games left in the Caps’ season. Could Ovi score 25 by the end of the season?

It’s possible he could break the record this season. We would witness history!

3. Leon Draisaitl is the first to 25

Leon Draisaitl Ties Wayne Gretzky for the most career multiple PP goal games in Oilers history with 17 pic.twitter.com/etfcTQRYjT — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 29, 2024

Ovechkin might be 25 goals away from Gretzky, but Leon Draisaitl is also an excellent scorer.He may not be as close to 99 as Ovi, but still. Yesterday, he scored and became the first player to reach the 25-goal plateau this season.He scored another goal later in the game, bringing his total to 26.With that goal, he tied with Gretzky for the most games with two or more power-play goals in Edmonton history.Definitely, everyone is catching up to 99 these days.Kirill Kaprizov, Brayden Point, and William Nylander are tied for second place with 23 goals each.

Despite the German’s good performance, it was the Ducks who emerged victorious from this match with a score of 5-3.

4. 1300 points for Patrick Kane

1300 POINTS! Another Patrick Kane milestone! pic.twitter.com/WmBGy5bvC4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024

Patrick Kane may not score like Alex Ovechkin and may not assist like Sidney Crosby, but one thing is certain, he has a great career.Yesterday, in a victory of the Red Wings against the Capitals (4-2), Kane recorded the 1,300th point of his career.He has achieved all this (477 goals and 823 assists) in 1,261 games.

The American has been a key contributor to a victory against one of the NHL’s best teams. He scored once and registered one assist.

5. Three consecutive wins for the Sabres

Lucas Raymond did the same, and Alex DeBrincat scored two goals.The Sabres are back!

After losing 13 consecutive games, Lindy Ruff’s team is getting better. They have won their last three games.

Yesterday, it was a 4-2 victory in St. Louis.During these three games, Buffalo even scored 17 goals.

It’s safe to say the offense has awakened!

Peyton Krebs gets things started for Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/hYjM7RfR7X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024

Peyton Krebs opened the scoring early in the game.Then, Tage Thompson doubled the lead a little later.The visitors never looked back after that.