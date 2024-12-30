Top-5: Sidney Crosby, the best playmaker in Penguins history

Top-5: Sidney Crosby, the best playmaker in Penguins historyRaphael Simard
Alex Ovechkin scored to inch closer to Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, while Anze Kopitar scored twice in the third period to lift the @LAKings to victory as Sunday’s nine-game slate comes to a close.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/7Bs7pRFrzo pic.twitter.com/VKx4v1PgdX
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2024
In Pittsburgh, the Penguins defeated Patrick Roy’s team by a score of 3-2.
In the victory, Sidney Crosby recorded an assist and thus became the franchise’s all-time leading playmaker.
«AND SIDNEY STANDS ALONE!»
What a moment for Sidney Crosby as he tallies the franchise-leading assist #1,034 pic.twitter.com/gmdWBjqnjB
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 29, 2024
Despite the captain’s historic night, it was Michael Bunting and Philip Tomasino who led the charge for Pittsburgh.
Now that Alex Ovechkin is back, we’re going to follow him closely.
OVI IS 25 AWAY! pic.twitter.com/ptOurLYSy6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024
At 39 years old, the Russian has 17 goals in 20 games. That’s very good!
He has 870 career goals and remember that Gretzky’s record is 894.
There are 46 games left in the Caps’ season. Could Ovi score 25 by the end of the season?
It’s possible he could break the record this season. We would witness history!
25 ALL DRAI! pic.twitter.com/eyocuoaIxy
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024
Leon Draisaitl
Ties Wayne Gretzky for the most career multiple PP goal games in Oilers history with 17 pic.twitter.com/etfcTQRYjT
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 29, 2024
Despite the German’s good performance, it was the Ducks who emerged victorious from this match with a score of 5-3.
1300 POINTS!
Another Patrick Kane milestone! pic.twitter.com/WmBGy5bvC4
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024
The American has been a key contributor to a victory against one of the NHL’s best teams. He scored once and registered one assist.
After losing 13 consecutive games, Lindy Ruff’s team is getting better. They have won their last three games.
The @BuffaloSabres have won three in a row! pic.twitter.com/a9JfJyrfAv
— NHL (@NHL) December 29, 2024
It’s safe to say the offense has awakened!
Peyton Krebs gets things started for Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/hYjM7RfR7X
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024
Tage makes shooting the puck that hard look so easy pic.twitter.com/JtrWtKPkgt
— NHL (@NHL) December 29, 2024
Overtime
– Another goal for Connor Bedard.
It’s gonna be Bedard!
: SN360 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/V9sk8PL4Ld
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 30, 2024
– Minor penalty? Maybe. Major penalty? No.
Thoughts on the call? https://t.co/EhXrCSuk8L
— BarDown (@BarDown) December 30, 2024
– A strong game for Matvei Michkov.
Matvei Michkov (1-1—2) recorded his 10th career multi-point game and retook sole possession of first in the rookie scoring race this season. Will he add another point in the third period?
Watch him now on SN1. #NHLStats: https://t.co/7Bs7pRFZoW pic.twitter.com/CytTrwtwGP
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2024
– The top scorers.
