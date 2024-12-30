Skip to content
Top-5: Sidney Crosby, the best playmaker in Penguins history

 Raphael Simard
Top-5: Sidney Crosby, the best playmaker in Penguins history
The Canadiens were in action yesterday and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-2.

Eight other games were presented.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Sidney Crosby, the top playmaker of the Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the Penguins defeated Patrick Roy’s team by a score of 3-2.

In the victory, Sidney Crosby recorded an assist and thus became the franchise’s all-time leading playmaker.

With his 1,034th assist, he surpassed Mario Lemieux at the top.

Despite the captain’s historic night, it was Michael Bunting and Philip Tomasino who led the charge for Pittsburgh.

They each recorded one goal and one assist.

2. Only 25 to go for Alex Ovechkin

Now that Alex Ovechkin is back, we’re going to follow him closely.

Yesterday, he scored his 17th goal of the season, bringing him 25 goals away from Wayne Gretzky.

At 39 years old, the Russian has 17 goals in 20 games. That’s very good!

He has 870 career goals and remember that Gretzky’s record is 894.

There are 46 games left in the Caps’ season. Could Ovi score 25 by the end of the season?

It’s possible he could break the record this season. We would witness history!

3. Leon Draisaitl is the first to 25

Ovechkin might be 25 goals away from Gretzky, but Leon Draisaitl is also an excellent scorer.

He may not be as close to 99 as Ovi, but still. Yesterday, he scored and became the first player to reach the 25-goal plateau this season.

He scored another goal later in the game, bringing his total to 26.

With that goal, he tied with Gretzky for the most games with two or more power-play goals in Edmonton history.

Definitely, everyone is catching up to 99 these days.

Kirill Kaprizov, Brayden Point, and William Nylander are tied for second place with 23 goals each.

Despite the German’s good performance, it was the Ducks who emerged victorious from this match with a score of 5-3.

4. 1300 points for Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane may not score like Alex Ovechkin and may not assist like Sidney Crosby, but one thing is certain, he has a great career.

Yesterday, in a victory of the Red Wings against the Capitals (4-2), Kane recorded the 1,300th point of his career.

He has achieved all this (477 goals and 823 assists) in 1,261 games.

The American has been a key contributor to a victory against one of the NHL’s best teams. He scored once and registered one assist.

Lucas Raymond did the same, and Alex DeBrincat scored two goals.

5. Three consecutive wins for the Sabres

The Sabres are back!

After losing 13 consecutive games, Lindy Ruff’s team is getting better. They have won their last three games.

Yesterday, it was a 4-2 victory in St. Louis.

During these three games, Buffalo even scored 17 goals.

It’s safe to say the offense has awakened!

Peyton Krebs opened the scoring early in the game.

Then, Tage Thompson doubled the lead a little later.

The visitors never looked back after that.

