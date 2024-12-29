Despite a victory against Germany, Canada was very unconvincing.Michaël Petit
Here we go.
Let’s go. #WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/qxnW8TZhX5
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 29, 2024
Generally, Bonk is used in the bumper position during power plays and ultimately that’s where he was employed for the match against the Germans.
Bonk on the power play!
Bonk on the power play! #WorldJuniors | #MondialJuniorpic.twitter.com/0sgvrTI8zg
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 30, 2024
It’s good to balance the lines and have “veterans” aged 19. But when you can have guys as talented as Beckett Sennecke, Carter Yakemchuk, and Zayne Parekh, you can afford to remove veterans.
Some thinkers at Team Canada will need to rethink their approach. They left a slew of talented 18-year-olds at home, opting to keep more older players. A guy like Beckett Sennecke stands a good chance of playing in the NHL as early as next year…
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 30, 2024
As Michel Bouchard says, you can’t just have veterans and players with a supportive role.
ECJ: choosing “role players” rather than prioritizing talent makes life easier for the opponent. Canada can send 12 top 3 guys against nations struggling to have even a single quality line. But we absolutely want 4th line grinders…
— Michel Bouchard (@bouchardmichel) December 30, 2024
Just when there hadn’t really been any action since Bonk’s goal, with five minutes to play, Canada provided a cushion for their goalie Carter George.
CADEN PRICE GETS A LUCKY BOUNCE TO GO HIS WAY
Canada leads 2-0.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/FHGJb5xuqx
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2024
Quick Hits
– Mario Lemieux is still ahead of Crosby in my opinion.
Who’s the greatest Penguin of all-time? #LetsGoPens
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 30, 2024
– Uff…
A tenth consecutive loss for the Raptorshttps://t.co/M0CRDiC3Hs
— RDS (@RDSca) December 30, 2024
– It’s incredible nonetheless.
Random Kaapo Kakko stat we noticed:
He’s played 13 games in his career where he’s been on the ice for 65% of the powerplay time or more.
In those 13 games, he has 7 powerplay points and 11 total points.
9 of those 13 games happened in the first 2 months of his career
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 30, 2024
– To listen
Listen to Martin McGuire and Louis Jean revisiting the victory of the Tricolore, along with post-game comments from Samuel Montembeault and Martin St-Louis.https://t.co/tNg3bTiKP6
— 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) December 30, 2024