“The Carrier effect” is becoming stronger and stronger.

 Michaël Petit
Alexandre Carrier is becoming increasingly appreciated in Montreal.

He does everything very well, and it’s hard to find negative points in his play since he arrived in the metropolis.

The Tricolore has won four of its five games with Carrier on the blue line.

Without him, the CH’s record was 12-16-3.

His presence in the defensive zone is highly valued, especially by the goalies.

Let’s just say that Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault are quite happy to have him in front of them. The defenseman is very involved defensively, plays smartly in his own zone, and does not hesitate to block shots.

Even though he’s not the biggest, he plays as if he were taller and sturdier, and this seems to increasingly annoy the CH’s opponents.

Earlier this evening, the Tricolore visited the Lightning in Tampa Bay and Carrier played well once again.

He played very well, in fact, as he recorded two assists in the Canadiens’ 5-2 victory.

We knew he was reliable defensively and intelligent as a player, with and without the puck.

But the Quebecer is proving to us that he is much more than just a simple mobile defenseman who is good in his own zone.

He knows how to support the offense as we saw today against the Lightning.

His two points against Tampa Bay bring his total to four points in five games in his new colors.

And we can sense that he is happier than ever in an environment like Montreal.

The Carrier effect is increasingly felt, and the defensive brigade is much more solid with the addition of the Quebecer to the lineup.

As Nicolas Cloutier says, all the defensemen seem to be in the right place now.

Indeed, Justin Barron was not at Carrier’s current level, and the Quebecer is stabilizing the defensive brigade very well.

Let’s see where the CH will finish in the standings, as currently, things are going rather well, especially since the return of Patrik Laine and the addition of Carrier.


In a nutshell

– Very interesting.

– It’s done, Sidney Crosby has surpassed Mario Lemieux for the career assist total.

– What a save.

