“The Carrier effect” is becoming stronger and stronger.Michaël Petit
He does everything very well, and it’s hard to find negative points in his play since he arrived in the metropolis.
Without him, the CH’s record was 12-16-3.
Let’s just say that Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault are quite happy to have him in front of them. The defenseman is very involved defensively, plays smartly in his own zone, and does not hesitate to block shots.
Even though he’s not the biggest, he plays as if he were taller and sturdier, and this seems to increasingly annoy the CH’s opponents.
The Canadiens have become quite tough to play against since the acquisition of Alexandre Carrier.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 29, 2024
He played very well, in fact, as he recorded two assists in the Canadiens’ 5-2 victory.
It may be opportunistic to speak of a Carrier effect, but the arrival of the Quebecer seems to have really put everyone in the right spot on the blue line.
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 29, 2024
Indeed, Justin Barron was not at Carrier’s current level, and the Quebecer is stabilizing the defensive brigade very well.
Let’s see where the CH will finish in the standings, as currently, things are going rather well, especially since the return of Patrik Laine and the addition of Carrier.
In a nutshell
– Very interesting.
The Canadiens have 6 consecutive games with 4 goals or more for the first time since November 1997
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 30, 2024
– It’s done, Sidney Crosby has surpassed Mario Lemieux for the career assist total.
He has become the best playmaker in the history of the Pittsburgh club https://t.co/xmxwc4rQgb
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 30, 2024
– What a save.
Marcus Hogberg makes a huge save on Bryan Rust! pic.twitter.com/qyuPFiJNlu
— NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2024