Connor Hellebuyck dominates all the NHL statistics among goaltenders.Michaël Petit
Igor Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck are generally the most consistent each year, but for Shesterkin, it’s much harder for him.
He’s even a bit too dominant.
It’s quite rare to see this, but looking at the leaders for each statistic among goalies, the netminder for the Winnipeg Jets is at the top of each one.
And we’re not just talking about goals against average (2.06) and save percentage (92.8%).
Connor Hellebuyck is #1 in the NHL in:
— wins
— saves
— save percentage
— goals against average
— shutouts
— minutes played
— goals saved above expected
— goalie point shares
The only thing he isn’t leading in is losses, where he ranks 38th in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/nA3CSvchTF
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 29, 2024
Every unanimous Vezina winner in the last 40 years:
— no one
If Hellebuyck does it this season, is he a top-5 goalie all-time? pic.twitter.com/OIivwOOtnF
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 29, 2024
In Brief
– Finland won against the United States.
wins it in OT! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/4eC4JDxVEK
— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 29, 2024
– What a shot by Cole Hutson.
Remember the name, Cole Hutson. pic.twitter.com/nV1zLUuNM3
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 29, 2024
– Still very dominant.
Leon Draisaitl is the first player to reach 25 goals this season! pic.twitter.com/hN7rFCnzq8
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 29, 2024
– Must read.
Rasmus Bergqvist, from shadow to light
A piece by @NicLandryRDS https://t.co/lJcXJPgk7N
— RDS (@RDSca) December 29, 2024
– The Laine effect is increasingly felt.
Proof that a star player can truly take an “ordinary” team elsewhere! https://t.co/U2EWMqhBUo
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) December 29, 2024