Connor Hellebuyck dominates all the NHL statistics among goaltenders.

 Michaël Petit
When it comes time to determine who the best goalie in the NHL is, it varies from year to year, but a few names often come up.

Igor Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck are generally the most consistent each year, but for Shesterkin, it’s much harder for him.

This season, Hellebuyck is once again very dominant, as he has proven over the seasons.

He’s even a bit too dominant.

It’s quite rare to see this, but looking at the leaders for each statistic among goalies, the netminder for the Winnipeg Jets is at the top of each one.

And we’re not just talking about goals against average (2.06) and save percentage (92.8%).

He is also the NHL leader in wins (23), total saves (772), shutouts (4), and total minutes played (1744:18).

Aside from these simple statistics, Hellebuyck is also first in goals saved above expected with 24.9. His closest competitor is at 16.0 (Lukas Dostal).

Regarding Goalie Point Shares, it is an advanced statistic that estimates the number of points a goalie has contributed with his strong performance in net.

A goalie will always dominate more than another, but rarely this much.

According to Big Head Hockey, Hellebuyck could be the first goalie in the last 40 years to win the Vezina Trophy unanimously.

Incredible, nonetheless. It makes you wonder if he could enter the top-5 of all time for goalies, especially if he accomplishes this feat.

The chances of seeing him win the Vezina are very high, and it would be his third in his career.

With this achievement, he would join Martin Brodeur as the only goalies since the 2000s to have won this honor three times.

I believe there is no doubt that Hellebuyck is one of the best goalies of modern times and can easily be considered in the top-10 of all time.


