Training on December 26: the NHL is investigating Peter DeBoer and the Stars

Training on December 26: the NHL is investigating Peter DeBoer and the StarsMathis Therrien
This break is thus a mandatory rule to be respected in the NHL as it is part of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is the basic contract between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.
This naturally reached the ears of the NHL and the Players’ Association, which have opened an investigation into this “illegal” practice.
Breaking: The Dallas Stars appear to have held an optional practice on December 26 in possible violation of the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement
In short, let’s see what happens with this situation, as the NHL could very well decide to take action and fine the Dallas Stars or directly fine DeBoer.
In Brief
The 3 future Calder nominees are separating themselves from the pack!
– Note for tonight’s game starting at 7:30 PM.
Carter George is first goalie off the ice at skate
No surprise that he starts against tonight
– CF Montréal will soon be back in action.
MLS team camps are expected to open around January 11 this year.
In short, the #CFMTL will regroup in 13 days in Montreal, before physical/medical examinations and the start of field sessions.
It's coming.
Just need to know the identity…
Michel Therrien really wanted Francis Bouillon to finish his career in Montreal!
Watch the interview with Michel Therrien right here
