Two defeats in two days: the Rocket slips to 4th place in its division.

Yesterday afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens truly delivered an excellent hockey match, showcasing one of their best performances of the season.The players of the CH gave their all for Jakub Dobes, and it showed throughout the match, as the Tricolore won 4 to 0 against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Laval Rocket, who were also in action yesterday afternoon.It really seems that every time one of the two teams performs well and wins a big match, the other loses.

Indeed, Pascal Vincent’s team lost at home by a score of 5 to 2 against the Syracuse Crunch.

This was, in fact, a second home defeat at Place Bell in as many days against the Crunch, given that the Rocket lost 4 to 1 on Friday.These are two consecutive defeats against a division rival that hurt the Rocket significantly, as Laval has now slipped to 4th place in their division, which is the North Division.The Rocket was actually in 1st place in the division just before the Christmas break.In fact, in terms of points percentage, with the two losses in two days, the Rocket has slipped to 4th place, and would therefore have to play one more preliminary round against the 5th in the division to then access the playoff bracket.This shows that Laval is in a very tight and difficult division, as all the teams are competitive, except for the Utica Comets.Each losing streak can be very costly, and the Rocket is currently paying the price after having suffered two defeats.This is even more painful considering that these two games were played at Place Bell and thus at home in front of the Rocket fans.In short, Pascal Vincent will have to find a way to get his troops back on track as quickly as possible to keep them in the hunt for a top-3 finish in the division, and this, without Jakub Dobes for some time.The Czech goalie was also praised and applauded yesterday at Place Bell during the game.

– Today’s matches at the World Junior Championship.

We’re back to four games today at the #WorldJuniors. Sweden vs. Switzerland: 12:00 PM ET

USA vs. Finland: 2:30 PM ET

Czechia vs. Slovakia: 5:00 PM ET

Canada vs. Germany: 7:30 PM ET — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) December 29, 2024

Jonathan Huberdeau on pace for 35 goals this year. https://t.co/HJ72HZEde1 — Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 29, 2024

