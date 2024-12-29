Top-5: Matvei Michkov was benched for the entire third period.Mathis Therrien
Of course, we mainly remember Jakub Dobes’ shutout in his first game in the NHL, but there were also other highlights throughout the other games.
So it was quite an ordinary game, until we realized that the Flyers’ star forward, Matvei Michkov, was benched for the entirety of the third period.
Matvei Michkov did not play in the third period, which included a #Flyers power play.
«My decision,» said coach John Tortorella.
Full quote:
The Calder trophy is slipping out of Michkov’s hands.
Sometimes Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point just look like a cheat code out there
And this doesn’t seem likely to change with Ovi’s return, as the Caps could be even better, as they proved last night by winning 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
This is his 869th career goal. He is now just 26 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record.
Alex Ovechkin is just 26 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record!
Vince Dunn makes it 3-4 after the Canucks turnover.
Jaden Schwartz evens the score at 4 for Seattle in the final minute of regulation!
A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES
Vince Dunn nets the OT winner after the Seattle Kraken trailed by three with 4:45 left in the third!
5. Rod Brind’Amour becomes the fastest coach to reach 300 wins
By winning last night 5-2 against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes allowed their head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, to record his 300th career victory as head coach.
And what’s fascinating is that Brind’Amour became the fastest coach in NHL history to reach this milestone.
With the win tonight, Rod Brind’Amour becomes the fastest coach in NHL history to reach 300 wins.
He needed just 488 games (300-143-45) to get there.
Saturday's slate of games concluded with Dustin Wolf besting his hometown team as the Flames beat the Sharks on the road.
