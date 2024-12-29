Skip to content
Top-5: Matvei Michkov was benched for the entire third period.
There were 11 games yesterday in the National Hockey League, as 22 teams battled for important points in the standings.

Of course, we mainly remember Jakub Dobes’ shutout in his first game in the NHL, but there were also other highlights throughout the other games.

Here is a summary.

1. Matvei Michkov was benched for the entire third period

Yesterday, we were watching the matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks, as Cutter Gauthier faced the team that drafted him for the first time.

Gauthier was eagerly anticipating this game, unlike John Tortorella.

However, in the end, Cutter Gauthier did nothing special in 13:19 of ice time in a game won 3-1 by the Flyers.

So it was quite an ordinary game, until we realized that the Flyers’ star forward, Matvei Michkov, was benched for the entirety of the third period.

The young Russian has been experiencing very difficult moments lately, and yesterday, John Tortorella decided to punish him and try to shock him.

Tortorella noted that Michkov has had less energy for several weeks now, and therefore, he stated he wanted to give him more time to rest so he can regain his energy and intensity soon.

This remains to be seen, as Michkov has slowed down, while Macklin Celebrini is now at the top of the rookie scoring and goals leaderboard with 12 goals and 27 points.

The Calder trophy is slipping out of Michkov’s hands.

2. The Rangers lose again

What is happening with the New York Rangers?

After losing eight of their last 11 games before the Christmas break, we expected the Rangers to come back strong yesterday, but in the end, it was the same outcome.

Indeed, the Rangers fell 6-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov had a great time in this game.

And in goal, stopping 42 of the 44 shots directed at him, Andrei Vasilevskiy was far better than his counterpart Igor Shesterkin, who was chased from the game after allowing five goals on 13 shots.

In short, things are really going poorly for the Rangers right now.

3. Alex Ovechkin scores in his return to play

The number 8 of the Washington Capitals was finally back in action last night after missing 16 games.

In his absence, the Caps were simply sensational, as they remained at the top of the entire NHL.

And this doesn’t seem likely to change with Ovi’s return, as the Caps could be even better, as they proved last night by winning 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ovechkin scored a goal in his return to play, finishing the score in an empty net.

This is his 869th career goal. He is now just 26 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record.

4. Impressive last-minute comeback by the Kraken

We witnessed quite an ending yesterday evening between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken.

With less than five minutes left in the game, the Canucks were leading 4-1 at home and seemed to be on their way to a dominant victory.

But the Kraken had other plans, scoring three goals in four minutes.

Jaden Schwartz first scored with 4:45 remaining in the third period, and defenseman Vince Dunn added another a few minutes later, bringing the score to 4-3.

And then, 22 seconds later, Jaden Schwartz tied the game with 50 seconds remaining.

And in overtime, after a horrible pass from Tyler Myers, Vince Dunn broke away and secured the victory for the Kraken.

In short, what a crazy game the Canucks will regret letting slip away.

5. Rod Brind’Amour becomes the fastest coach to reach 300 wins

By winning last night 5-2 against the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes allowed their head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, to record his 300th career victory as head coach.

And what’s fascinating is that Brind’Amour became the fastest coach in NHL history to reach this milestone.

He achieved it in 488 games.


Overtime

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHLcom)

– On the agenda today: nine games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

