CMJ: Latvians have twice as many players in the QMJHL as Canada.

54 saves on 56 shots + another 8 stops in the shootout What a performance from Linards Feldbergs pic.twitter.com/UxPwLahEYx — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 28, 2024

Last night, we were in for a big surprise at the WJC, as the Latvian team triumphed over the Canadian team.The Latvian goalie, Linards Feldbergs, was on fire against Canada.

That said, we can’t just attribute this to a goalie miracle: the Latvians were the better team on the ice.

However, when we look at the composition of the Latvian team, we notice that the club relies on four players who play in the QMJHL. There’s Feldbergs (Sherbrooke), but there are also Eriks Mateiko (Saint John), Peteris Bulans (Chicoutimi), and Harijs Cjunskis (Sherbrooke).

And that’s particularly impressive when you consider that it was these guys who helped the Latvians win yesterday… but also when we notice that Canada has only two players from the QMJHL: Ethan Gauthier (Drummondville) and Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski).

Darcy Ashley, a native of PEI, played four seasons for the Mooseheads in Halifax. Let’s say this is an argument we’ve been hearing a lot since last night. Even QMJHL coaches are talking about it. But in private! https://t.co/oNdaFd3lAq — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) December 28, 2024

This raises the question, even in Prince Edward Island, of whether the CEC may have dismissed the QMJHL too quickly.

I’m well aware that it’s not that simple (it’s not like the Latvian players in the QMJHL could have represented Canada), but seeing these guys shine against a strong Canadian team is quite impressive.

Could guys like Caleb Desnoyers or Justin Poirier have helped the CEC yesterday? We’ll never know… but we clearly saw that QMJHL players can shine on the international stage. And that’s perhaps something the CEC leaders will need to consider in the future.

What’s fun is that it says Olé Olé Olé on his masks because it’s his favorite song What’s fun is that it says Olé Olé Olé on his masks because it’s his favorite song https://t.co/Dh56TUmUeR pic.twitter.com/fNJeHD4gWQ — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) December 29, 2024

– Jakub Dobes reminds of Ron Hextall and Billy Smith, according to Anthony Marcotte. [BPM Sports]

– The Dallas Stars might be in hot water. Holding a practice, even optional, on December 26 is forbidden.

Breaking: The Dallas Stars appear to have held an optional practice on December 26 in possible violation of the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement https://t.co/lqnnB5sypL — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) December 28, 2024

The Bengals can still dream of the playoffshttps://t.co/BaaWp2avx9 — RDS (@RDSca) December 29, 2024

