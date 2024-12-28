« Congratulations Jakub »: Carey Price sends love to Jakub Dobes

« Congratulations Jakub »: Carey Price sends love to Jakub DobesFélix Forget
And while the team’s fans were showering the young goalie with love, there was another person who did the same (via his account X) earlier in the evening: Carey Price.
Congratulations Jakub. It makes me happy to see a moment like that. – Carey Price
Congrats Jakub. Makes me happy to see a moment like that.
— Carey Price (@CP0031) December 29, 2024
We know that Price has also had his share of great moments in front of the Canadiens’ net, and seeing him take the time to give a little pat on the back to a young guy in the organization is a nice gesture on his part.
We will now see if Dobes can build on his first start and prove that he deserves to stay in the NHL, but for now, he has the public’s love… and Carey Price’s. Hard to ask for more, right?
Overtime
It’s worth noting that this is the second time today that Price has shown love to a young goalie. Last night, he also praised Linards Feldbergs, who had Canada’s number at the WJC last night.
Feldbergs, wow. Well done kid.
On to the next one boys.
— Carey Price (@CP0031) December 28, 2024