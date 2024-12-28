« Congratulations Jakub »: Carey Price sends love to Jakub Dobes

In Montreal, the story of the day is Jakub Dobes. The young Canadiens goaltender, who made his NHL debut today, blanked the Panthers to start his career in brilliant fashion After seeing Cayden Primeau struggle in net for the Habs this season, it was refreshing to see a #1 goalie come through.Obviously, this was an exciting performance from Dobes. One must be cautious before assuming he is the savior, but he looked like a guy who belonged in front of the net.

And while the team’s fans were showering the young goalie with love, there was another person who did the same (via his account X) earlier in the evening: Carey Price.

Congratulations Jakub. It makes me happy to see a moment like that. – Carey Price

Congrats Jakub. Makes me happy to see a moment like that. — Carey Price (@CP0031) December 29, 2024

For the young man, it must be a pretty cool feeling to see one of the greats of the modern Habs era give him public love like this. In what must already be a dream day for him, this is another sweet treat on top of it all.

We know that Price has also had his share of great moments in front of the Canadiens’ net, and seeing him take the time to give a little pat on the back to a young guy in the organization is a nice gesture on his part.

We will now see if Dobes can build on his first start and prove that he deserves to stay in the NHL, but for now, he has the public’s love… and Carey Price’s. Hard to ask for more, right?

Overtime

It’s worth noting that this is the second time today that Price has shown love to a young goalie. Last night, he also praised Linards Feldbergs, who had Canada’s number at the WJC last night.

Feldbergs, wow. Well done kid. On to the next one boys. — Carey Price (@CP0031) December 28, 2024

I love seeing that.