Bold predictions from SN: a missing player at the 4 Nations to lead Team Canada in goals

Last December, the top brass of Team Canada unveiled their lineup for the Four Nations tournament in February.There are several notable absentees, of course.At least, Samuel Montembeault will be there unless he gets injured.Another player who has been overlooked is Zach Hyman.

In his case, it’s not really a surprise since he is not having a season up to expectations. The Oilers winger has only 19 points in 29 games, and after scoring 54 goals last year, he only has 13 this season.

Recently, he has been improving, but he started finding the back of the net only after the Canadian lineup was unveiled.

Despite his lack of offensive contribution, it’s not like he suddenly forgot how to score. And that’s why Sportsnet, which has made bold predictions for the upcoming year, believes that Hyman will be the top scorer of the Four Nations tournament, even though he is not in Team Canada’s current lineup.

With an injury, Canada could call up another player, and the English-speaking network thinks it will be Hyman. And they believe that he will leave his mark, perhaps alongside McDavid. Unfortunately, according to Ryan Dixon, the nation will fall in the finals against Sweden, despite Hyman’s potential exploits.

Considering how Hyman has been playing lately, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the first call-up in the event of an injury. Nick Suzuki is probably also #intheMix.

But obviously, we don’t wish injury on anyone.

I genuinely invite you to read Dixon’s piece from Sportsnet. In his surprise predictions, he also writes that Brad Marchand will sign with the Golden Knights at the end of the season, that Trevor Zegras will be traded to the Islanders, that the Ducks will draft Porter Martone with the first pick in the upcoming draft, and much more.

In Brief

– Yes.

Gavin McKenna is going to be so worth tanking for in 2026. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 27, 2024

– Is Steve Yzerman the next to leave?

The Red Wings’ coaching change may give Detroit a wake-up call and a short-term spark. But if the Red Wings are serious about fixing their issues, it can’t be the only change Steve Yzerman makes. Column:https://t.co/PSJBO8xIPb — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 26, 2024

– The Senators want to make the playoffs.

Back to work! Ottawa Senators’ break is over and playoff chase continues https://t.co/v9tEREa46W via @ottawacitizen — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 26, 2024

– They are not in yet.

Les Chargers n’ont pas encore la tête aux éliminatoireshttps://t.co/VuduEQygJR — RDS (@RDSca) December 27, 2024

– It doesn’t make us younger.