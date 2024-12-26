Skip to content
5 points in a game at the CMJ: Cole Hutson shatters Lane’s standards

 Raphael Simard
In 34 games this season, Lane Hutson has only two goals but 24 assists.

Many would like him to score more, but his brother Cole might be counting fewer than his older brother. Indeed, in 16 games at Boston University this season, Cole Hutson has amassed 14 points, including 10 assists.

And today, in his baptism of fire at the Junior World Championship with the United States, the Washington Capitals prospect collected five (!) assists. He already has half of Lane’s points in 14 games at the WJC.

The younger brother has more points in his first WJC game than his older brother did in his first WJC.

It’s quite crazy, after all. The two brothers also have a fairly similar playing style, according to many. It is important to note that the Canadiens had two opportunities to select before the 43rd pick, which the Capitals eventually used to draft Cole. But I don’t think selecting the other brother with their 21st pick would have been the optimal choice. Even less so with the fifth.

Like the Canadiens prospect, Cole is a second-round pick and many even think he is better than his brother. Simon Boisvert has been saying for a long time now: the youngest of the Hutsons was in his top 14 prospects in the most recent draft.

This afternoon, in a 10-4 rout of the Americans (defending champions) against Germany, he was on fire. But he was robbed by his teammate for the title of player of the match. It was Gabe Perreault (two goals and two assists) who earned the honor.

Another who performed well is James Hagens.

In a more recent piece, I specifically talked about the fact that it was a big tournament for him if he wants to solidify his spot in the upcoming draft. He finished his first WJC match with four points, no less.


