5 points in a game at the CMJ: Cole Hutson shatters Lane’s standards

5 points in a game at the CMJ: Cole Hutson shatters Lane’s standardsRaphael Simard
And today, in his baptism of fire at the Junior World Championship with the United States, the Washington Capitals prospect collected five (!) assists. He already has half of Lane’s points in 14 games at the WJC.
Lane Hutson has 1g 3a in his first WJC. Cole Hutson has 5a in his first WJC game. https://t.co/WzPMauQ7J4
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 26, 2024
It’s quite crazy, after all. The two brothers also have a fairly similar playing style, according to many. It is important to note that the Canadiens had two opportunities to select before the 43rd pick, which the Capitals eventually used to draft Cole. But I don’t think selecting the other brother with their 21st pick would have been the optimal choice. Even less so with the fifth.
Cole Hutson and Lane Hutson look like the exact same player
— Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) December 26, 2024
Gabe Perreault is Players Of The Game for Team US #NYR pic.twitter.com/AZX3qKdUg4
— David (@DaveyUpper) December 26, 2024
James Hagens in his WJC debut:
— 2 goals
— 4 points
— 5 shots on goal
This tournament could be where he really makes his 1st overall case. pic.twitter.com/TukseTlndz
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 26, 2024
In Brief
– He already has a Quebec accent.
Habs prospect Rasmus Bergqvist on scoring his first goal at the World Juniors today for Team Sweden pic.twitter.com/1UZODEAbK8
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 26, 2024
– Not an easy trip for the Tricolore.
Le motton n’est plus en Floride pour le Canadienhttps://t.co/L6WEIr2S1V
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 26, 2024
– Oh really.
.@guillaumedalpe1 says Sweden is the team to watch for the World Juniors. Do you agree ? pic.twitter.com/zQqaNdD51z
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 26, 2024
– He’s living the dream.
Brayden Yager on NHL stars that reached out to him after being named captain for Canada: https://t.co/4DvYr6hHHB pic.twitter.com/az72rBaNr3
— BarDown (@BarDown) December 26, 2024
– Too bad for the people who had him in their fantasy finals.
Saison terminée pour CeeDee Lambhttps://t.co/tcjR4xrS0U
— RDS (@RDSca) December 26, 2024