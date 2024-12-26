5 points in a game at the CMJ: Cole Hutson shatters Lane’s standards

In 34 games this season, Lane Hutson has only two goals but 24 assists.Many would like him to score more, but his brother Cole might be counting fewer than his older brother. Indeed, in 16 games at Boston University this season, Cole Hutson has amassed 14 points, including 10 assists.

And today, in his baptism of fire at the Junior World Championship with the United States, the Washington Capitals prospect collected five (!) assists. He already has half of Lane’s points in 14 games at the WJC.

Lane Hutson has 1g 3a in his first WJC. Cole Hutson has 5a in his first WJC game. https://t.co/WzPMauQ7J4 — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 26, 2024

The younger brother has more points in his first WJC game than his older brotherWJC.

It’s quite crazy, after all. The two brothers also have a fairly similar playing style, according to many. It is important to note that the Canadiens had two opportunities to select before the 43rd pick, which the Capitals eventually used to draft Cole. But I don’t think selecting the other brother with their 21st pick would have been the optimal choice. Even less so with the fifth.

Cole Hutson and Lane Hutson look like the exact same player — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) December 26, 2024

Gabe Perreault is Players Of The Game for Team US #NYR pic.twitter.com/AZX3qKdUg4 — David (@DaveyUpper) December 26, 2024

James Hagens in his WJC debut: — 2 goals

— 4 points

— 5 shots on goal This tournament could be where he really makes his 1st overall case. pic.twitter.com/TukseTlndz — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 26, 2024

Like the Canadiens prospect, Cole is a second-round pick and many even think he is better than his brother. Simon Boisvert has been saying for a long time now: the youngest of the Hutsons was in his top 14 prospects in the most recent draft.This afternoon, in a 10-4 rout of the Americans (defending champions) against Germany, he was on fire. But he was robbed by his teammate for the title of player of the match. It was Gabe Perreault (two goals and two assists) who earned the honor.Another who performed well is James Hagens. In a more recent piece , I specifically talked about the fact that it was a big tournament for him if he wants to solidify his spot in the upcoming draft. He finished his first WJC match with four points, no less.

Habs prospect Rasmus Bergqvist on scoring his first goal at the World Juniors today for Team Sweden pic.twitter.com/1UZODEAbK8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 26, 2024

Le motton n’est plus en Floride pour le Canadienhttps://t.co/L6WEIr2S1V — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 26, 2024

.@guillaumedalpe1 says Sweden is the team to watch for the World Juniors. Do you agree ? pic.twitter.com/zQqaNdD51z — HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 26, 2024

Brayden Yager on NHL stars that reached out to him after being named captain for Canada: https://t.co/4DvYr6hHHB pic.twitter.com/az72rBaNr3 — BarDown (@BarDown) December 26, 2024

