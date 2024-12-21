Perfect performance by Jake Evans: he continues to make himself indispensable.Mathis Therrien
He makes his teammates better, and that carries a lot of weight on a player’s résumé.
This season, Evans’ résumé is truly outstanding, and it continues to improve, which could force the Habs management to make a significant decision.
He could bring a lot to the Habs at the trade deadline in March, but at the same time, if he’s that good, why would the Habs send him elsewhere?
Indeed, Evans is accumulating points much more easily than before, and his 18 points place him 4th among the Habs’ top scorers, just behind Nick Suzuki (32), Cole Caufield (30), and Lane Hutson (23).
That’s no small feat, and it says a lot about the excellent season Evans is having.
Evans’ story is also inspiring, as he was a seventh-round pick (207th overall) in 2014, and yet found a way to make it to the NHL and settle in.
In Brief
– A very nice win attributed to Jakub Dobes.
– Here's the plan for the day with the Habs.
– Don't miss out today.
– Interesting.
– This will be something to watch.
