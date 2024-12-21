Perfect performance by Jake Evans: he continues to make himself indispensable.

Jake Evans gets his revenge and gives the Habs the lead! pic.twitter.com/IQfmNmZCW9 — RDS (@RDSca) December 21, 2024

The Montreal Canadiens won a very close game last night, defeating the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4 to 3.The Habs not only directed over 30 pucks on net for the first time this season , but they also showed great fighting spirit to come back in the third period and win in regulation.Overall, it was an excellent game for the Habs, who performed well in all aspects of the game, including five-on-five play, power play (1 for 2), and penalty kill (no goals conceded on 4 opportunities for Detroit).For the penalty kill aspect, once again, a lot of credit goes to Jake Evans.The Habs center was once again excellent while short-handed, in addition to finding a way to create a turnover and score a beautiful shorthanded goal.With this goal, Evans ended the horrible streak of the Canadiens with ten consecutive missed opportunities In short, Evans excelled throughout the game last night, clearly being the best player for the Canadiens, and especially the most valuable player for the Habs.With one goal, one assist, a +3 rating, two shots, two hits, and a 50% faceoff winning percentage, Evans demonstrated that his hard work is paying off significantly for the team.There is great chemistry on this line with Emil Heineman and Joel Armia, which makes Evans even more indispensable than one might think.

He makes his teammates better, and that carries a lot of weight on a player’s résumé.

This season, Evans’ résumé is truly outstanding, and it continues to improve, which could force the Habs management to make a significant decision.

Indeed, since Evans is in the last year of his contract ($1.7M annually), he becomes a very easy player to trade and will have high value in the trade market.

He could bring a lot to the Habs at the trade deadline in March, but at the same time, if he’s that good, why would the Habs send him elsewhere?

Jake Evans could absolutely fetch a great return at the TDL. The Habs will need to evaluate who can replace him if they do decide to trade him, absolutely wouldn't be against giving him an extension. He's the definition of a player you can always count on.

No matter the game, no matter the situation, and no matter the score, the Habs can always count on Jake Evans.He is the kind of depth player you want on your team, especially this season, as number 71 for the Habs is producing points at the best rate of his career.

Indeed, Evans is accumulating points much more easily than before, and his 18 points place him 4th among the Habs’ top scorers, just behind Nick Suzuki (32), Cole Caufield (30), and Lane Hutson (23).

That’s no small feat, and it says a lot about the excellent season Evans is having.

At 28 years old, Evans is entering the prime of his career, and thus, the Habs would clearly benefit from keeping his services, even if his value is at a peak right now.It is clear that if the Habs decide to keep Evans, they will need to offer him a significant salary increase.Personally, I believe the best decision would be to keep Evans in Montreal, giving him a long-term contract of five years for $3.5M per year.With the salary cap increasing, such a contract would not be a burden for the Habs at all.In summary, I believe that letting Evans go to make room for a young player would be counterproductive, given that veterans are needed on the team, and Evans has become one.

Evans’ story is also inspiring, as he was a seventh-round pick (207th overall) in 2014, and yet found a way to make it to the NHL and settle in.

FINAL SCORE

YOU ARE AMAZING LAVAL

No morning skate for the #Habs; Martin St-Louis will speak with the media at approx. 5:40pm ET to go over any line-up changes, etc… ahead of the second half of the home-and-home vs. #LGRW / the #GoHabsGo's final home game of 2024.

We will be live tonight #RDS2 Sweden won't be an easy prey with nine players returning from last year.

(3/3) -Carrier was, therefore, a wise selection by Jean-Philippe Glaude.

— Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) December 21, 2024

