Top-5: Charlie Lindgren makes one of the saves of the year

 Mathis Therrien
We had seven games last night in the National Hockey League, as 14 teams were in action on this Friday night.

Besides the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-3 victory, there were other interesting highlights.

Here’s a report.

1. Charlie Lindgren makes a simply sensational save

The biggest surprise in the NHL this season undoubtedly comes from the Washington Capitals.

Indeed, no one expected them to be so dominant, especially not to find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference and the entire NHL.

Especially with the loss of Alexander Ovechkin for several weeks.

In short, the Caps are a powerhouse in the NHL and once again last night, they showed it by winning 3-1 against a division rival, the Carolina Hurricanes.

What caught attention in this game was truly Charlie Lindgren’s performance, which was very solid, especially when he made this save, which will likely be a contender for save of the year.

Lindgren stopped 24 of the 25 shots directed at him, allowing the Caps to take a five-point lead over the Hurricanes in the metropolitan standings.

2. The Rangers find their way back to victory

If you follow the news about the New York Rangers at all, then you quickly understood that it’s a real mess right now.

Indeed, nothing seems to be going well for the team for a few weeks now.

The team is losing way too much and there are several internal problems.

The Rangers are currently not even in the playoffs, while the Canadiens are only four points behind New York.

In short, things are going badly, and thus, yesterday’s victory of 3-1 against the Dallas Stars must feel good, even though it wasn’t perfect.

The Rangers will seek to build on this to get back on track for the playoffs as quickly as possible.

Note that upon his return to the lineup, Matt Rempe was ejected from the game for his hit on Miro Heiskanen.

3. 12th straight loss for the Buffalo Sabres

After being demolished by the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Tuesday with a score of 6-1, the Sabres were back home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Sabres were looking to end their endless losing streak, but in the end, they suffered a 12th consecutive loss, allowing six goals again to their opponents.

The big guns of the Maple Leafs had fun against the second-worst team in the NHL right now.

In short, it’s all going badly for the Sabres again this season.

They are truly the laughingstock of the NHL.

4. The Utah Hockey Club is on fire

After experiencing a rocky start to the season, Utah is currently on an excellent streak with a 6-0-1 record in their last seven games.

André Tourigny’s team actually secured their fourth consecutive victory last night, winning 2-1 against one of the best teams in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild.

Utah managed to grab two very important points despite only having 18 shots, and this is largely thanks to the two goals from Dylan Guenther, who now has 32 points, including 16 goals, in 32 games.

Utah now has 37 points, placing them just one point behind the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars, and the last playoff spot.

It would truly be a wonderful achievement for Utah to participate in the playoffs in their first season in the NHL.

5. MacKinnon regains cushion at the top of the scoring leaders

The race for the top scoring leaders is truly very close this season, as several players are trailing each other closely.

Nathan MacKinnon has been leading for some time, and last night, with three points in a 4-2 victory for the Colorado Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks, he regained a cushion at the top by reaching the 55-point mark.

Leon Draisaitl (50), Mikko Rantanen (50), Kirill Kaprizov (49), and Nikita Kucherov (49) are all closely following MacKinnon, nonetheless.


Overtime

– Here are the results from the previous day.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On the schedule today: 11 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

