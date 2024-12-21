Top-5: Charlie Lindgren makes one of the saves of the year

Top-5: Charlie Lindgren makes one of the saves of the yearMathis Therrien
Besides the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-3 victory, there were other interesting highlights.
Here’s a report.
What caught attention in this game was truly Charlie Lindgren’s performance, which was very solid, especially when he made this save, which will likely be a contender for save of the year.
CHARLIE LINDGREN MAKES A WINDMILL SAVE
CHARLIE LINDGREN MAKES A WINDMILL SAVE
— NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2024
If you follow the news about the New York Rangers at all, then you quickly understood that it’s a real mess right now.
In short, things are going badly, and thus, yesterday’s victory of 3-1 against the Dallas Stars must feel good, even though it wasn’t perfect.
Trocheck for the lead!
— Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 21, 2024
In his return to the Rangers lineup, Matt Rempe received a five minute major for elbowing and game misconduct on this hit on Miro Heiskanen
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2024
Auston Matthews makes no mistake from there
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm pic.twitter.com/aR5bn79wE7
— NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2024
In short, it’s all going badly for the Sabres again this season.
André Tourigny’s team actually secured their fourth consecutive victory last night, winning 2-1 against one of the best teams in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild.
Dylan Guenther nets his second goal of the game!
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 21, 2024
MacKinnon feeds Makar for the snipe
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 21, 2024
Overtime
– Here are the results from the previous day.
Friday night ends with a Nathan MacKinnon alert
After a three-point night, MacKinnon's 137 points since Jan. 1 is the third most by an active player in a calendar year behind Connor McDavid (157 in 2021 & 143 in 2022).
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2024
– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.
– On the schedule today: 11 games.