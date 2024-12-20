The Blue Jackets and Mathieu Olivier are not close to an agreement.

No imminent agreement between Olivier and the Jackets, reports @renlavoietva: https://t.co/cUbZjswgOZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 20, 2024

This season marks a year of breakout for some players, like Cole Caufield, for example.Several names could be mentioned, but one that comes to mind is Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier.The physical player who has proven he can drop the gloves against the best fighters in the NHL, including Arber Xhekaj.However, he has easily surpassed his personal best for goals in a single season, having scored five in each of his last two seasons.He is now at 8 goals, proving he can do more than just drop the gloves and play physically.The Blue Jackets have a unique gem in their possession, but one that might attract several teams looking for some grit while also having a player capable of supporting the offense.However, according to reports from Renaud Lavoie , a compromise between Olivier and the Jackets is quite far from being reached. According to what Lavoie reports , discussions began about three weeks ago, but both sides are far from reaching an agreement.The well-known TVA Sports insider mentions he is seeking a contract of four or five years between $2.75 million and $3 million per year.A contract that would be very well-deserved given his impact on a team.

It’s important to consider what a possible return for Olivier could be.

Reading this piece from NHL Trade Rumors , we understand that several contending teams would love to have a Mathieu Olivier on their roster for the playoffs.The author of the piece, Geoff Hannah, mentions that the return could resemble what the Tampa Bay Lightning received for Tanner Jeannot.What the Jackets could receive for Olivier varies greatly, but it could look like a late first-round pick or a good prospect.His low salary of $1.1 million for this year certainly attracts the best teams in the league, and this is part of why there could be a significant return.He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, unless he finds common ground by that date.

