Evgeny Kuznetsov wanted Ivan Demidov to score in front of Kent Hughes.

The SKA was in action yesterday.And in the stands, there was one particularly attentive candidate for the match: Kent Hughes.

The Canadiens’ prospect took advantage of a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov while he was stationed in the slot to score a beautiful goal.

It’s certain that the GM of the Canadiens took note.

Kuznetsov came back to the play and stated – without saying it outright – that he helped Demidov score because he’s not “crazy”.

The former Cap knew that the Canadiens’ GM was there to see his protégé. And he wanted to pass him the puck when he saw that Demidov was alone in front of the goalie because he knew it would earn him some points in Hughes’ eyes:

Evgeny Kuznetsov on assisting on Ivan Demidov’s game-winning goal for SKA yesterday: “Of course I couldn’t help but give him a pass in such a situation. I’m not a fool either. I understand the situation. Glotov was open there too but Vanya was closer. Everything worked out.… pic.twitter.com/8r2DbVUYVQ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 20, 2024

I like Kuznetsov’s comments.

The veteran would like to see Demidov stay in Russia because he enjoys playing with him… But at the same time, Kuznetsov is smart enough to understand that it was important for Demidov to perform in front of Kent Hughes.

This shows (a lot) of maturity on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s part.

He has been through that himself, so he knows what it’s like.

Ultimately, knowing that Demidov’s teammates are thinking of him in moments like yesterday also shows that he is appreciated in the locker room.

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s comments – who is one of the leaders of the SKA – reflect this sentiment, at least. And if Demidov is appreciated in the SKA locker room at the age of 19, that also means he is doing things the right way.

In brief

– Nice.

Mooseheads reunion in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/uEBs0Tsz8P — Willy Palov (@WillyPalov) December 20, 2024

– Oh!

Christmas came early for @IntactInsurance customers who received a few surprises with the help of Steve Begin #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0qEDF5fT22 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 20, 2024

– That’s crazy.

This is what an NHL goalie sees when Patrik Laine shoots the puck pic.twitter.com/cZlvwQdvaw — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 20, 2024

– 5-2 Canadiens.