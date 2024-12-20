Bogdan Konyushkov: No penalty minutes this season

When discussing the top prospects of the Montreal Canadiens, Bogdan Konyushkov is not necessarily the first name that comes to mind.

He plays in the KHL, was drafted in the 4th round… and that means he’s not a daily topic of conversation.

It’s different from Ivan Demidov, to put it that way.

Kent Hughes is in Russia to scout the forward, but we know he’s also there just to observe Demidov.

He’s also there to see Bogdan, who just played against Demidov’s team yesterday during the day.

But since the beginning of the season, there’s an interesting aspect to Konyushkov’s performance: the defender has yet to be penalized this season in the KHL.

And he has played no less than 36 games:

No penalties in 36 games… That’s something.

If he were playing in the NHL as a forward, he would be a favorite right now to win the Selke Trophy!No joke, this aspect of his game does not go unnoticed.The defender has a somewhat physical style, he can remain within the rules when he wants to disrupt the opponent and he never harms his team.

Missing a defender for a penalty kill hurts more than losing a forward… And clearly, Konyushkov makes sure his team has the best chances to win night after night.

That deserves recognition, by the way.

And it may be one of the reasons why he wore the “C” on his jersey a few times during the last campaign.

