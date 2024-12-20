Bogdan Konyushkov: No penalty minutes this season

Bogdan Konyushkov: No penalty minutes this seasonMarc-Olivier Cook
He plays in the KHL, was drafted in the 4th round… and that means he’s not a daily topic of conversation.
It’s different from Ivan Demidov, to put it that way.
Kent Hughes is in Russia to scout the forward, but we know he’s also there just to observe Demidov.
He’s also there to see Bogdan, who just played against Demidov’s team yesterday during the day.
But since the beginning of the season, there’s an interesting aspect to Konyushkov’s performance: the defender has yet to be penalized this season in the KHL.
You're right Kevin, Bogdan Konyushkov has 0 penalties in 36 games for Torpedo in the KHL this season.
No penalties in 36 games… That’s something.
Missing a defender for a penalty kill hurts more than losing a forward… And clearly, Konyushkov makes sure his team has the best chances to win night after night.
And it may be one of the reasons why he wore the “C” on his jersey a few times during the last campaign.
In Brief
Gervais & @MaximeTruman lit up the studio by joining forces for the Christmas rap! The best in BPM's history?
Noel Hoefenmayer will leave for the Spengler Cup next Sunday after the game and will return in early January
https://t.co/M3pGiBLvUE
Noel Hoefenmayer will leave for the Spengler Cup next Sunday after the game and will return in early January.
Justin Barron is excited to have a fresh start in Nashville… and to get back his number from the good old days in Halifax!
