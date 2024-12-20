3 players traded: It’s crazy how much the Canadiens’ blue line has changed in the past eight months.Marc-Olivier Cook
Tonight’s lineup
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2024
That’s crazy…
- Matheson, Guhle, Hutson, Savard, Carrier, and Xhekaj
I have a hard time seeing Kent Hughes trading both of his veterans by the deadline, and according to what’s circulating, it’s mostly Savard who might leave soon.
But if Savard leaves (let’s say Mailloux takes his place) and the others are still there, which should technically happen unless there is an injury… The defense will be almost intact.
There will be some stability if that happens, and that’s not bad in my eyes. It’s in those moments that the guys understand their role perfectly, which makes for fewer guys mixed into the lineup.
You may have noticed that I didn’t mention Jayden Struble, but his situation seems a bit different. He now has to go through waivers before being sent to the American League, which limits the options for the Canadiens… But he seems to be in the same boat as Michael Pezzetta, who has only played three games this season.
Quick Hits
– Tyler Johnson wants to keep playing.
Tyler Johnson (BOS) clears unconditional waivers and his contract will be terminated.
That makes him an unrestricted free agent. Johnson is hoping to continue playing and will start speaking with teams after the NHL’s Holiday Roster Freeze is lifted.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 20, 2024
– Indeed.
They had time to discuss it at length last night! https://t.co/hAXRuXpYnA
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 20, 2024
– Yeah… Things aren’t looking good for Roman Josi.
Roman Josi in December:
4 games
— 1 points
— -7
— 3 slapshots
— 0 shots of any other type
— got injured and is week to week
Not even U2 can save this season… pic.twitter.com/LPUdH3VQAA
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 20, 2024
– Already?
The new team in #LHJMQ in Newfoundland is not wasting any time
Already a “X” account, and the ticket prices are posted https://t.co/tiV9NEamSw
— Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 20, 2024