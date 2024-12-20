Skip to content
The first images of Alexandre Carrier in the colors of the Canadiens.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The first images of Alexandre Carrier in the colors of the Canadiens.
It's tonight, in Detroit, that Alexandre Carrier is going to make his debut in the Canadiens uniform. This will undoubtedly be an important moment for him – and for his entire family as well. After all, as a Québécois, he grew up dreaming of this moment. This morning, the Canadiens released the first images of

It’s tonight, in Detroit, that Alexandre Carrier is going to make his debut in the Canadiens uniform. This will undoubtedly be an important moment for him – and for his entire family as well.

After all, as a Québécois, he grew up dreaming of this moment.

This morning, the Canadiens released the first images of the defender in his new colors. We see him talking to Stéphane Robidas, wearing a red hoodie from Flanelle.

But there is more to it.

Even though the CH wasn’t officially training this morning, a few guys still took the opportunity to jump on the ice to stretch their legs.

And among them? Alexandre Carrier, who hasn’t played for about two weeks due to an injury.

Anthony Martineau posted a video about it on social media. We see Alexandre Carrier approaching the rink and even taking the time to interact with Canadiens fans (with Michael Pezzetta) who were present.

Hats off!

You’ll notice that Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble were on the ice this morning. This is probably an indication that the two are going to sit out tonight. #AsExpected

I think everyone is looking forward to seeing what Carrier has in him. How much will he stabilize the defensive unit? Will he play a lot shorthanded? Will he be paired with Kaiden Guhle?

The answers will come soon, I imagine.


In brief

– I thought Kent Hughes was THE villain in the story…

– Matt Murray is back in the NHL.

– Wow.

– To be continued.

– The Titan has not found investors to keep the team in Bathurst.

– Worth noting.

