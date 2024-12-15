Michael Hage scores a magnificent goal in overtime

Michael Hage scores a magnificent goal in overtimeMathis Therrien
While Lane Hutson continues to amaze Montreal Canadiens fans, notably with his first goal in the NHL, the Canadiens’ prospects outside of the NHL are also standing out.
Michael Hage – Center – 18 years old
Overtime game winner from Michael Hage! pic.twitter.com/bCsT8hYOhr
Tyler Thorpe – Right Winger – 19 years old
Here’s another prospect drafted by the Canadiens in 2024 during the last draft, this time in the fifth round (130th overall).
Given his draft rank, Thorpe isn’t the prospect most talked about or followed closely in terms of performance.
So, here’s an update on Thorpe, who is currently having a great season in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants.
Tyler Thorpe is the annual ‘Bringer of Bears’ for the @WHLGiants!@CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/LRDLxhBxkt
«TITLBACH – LEVIS – THORPE» line on fire rn
Tyler Thorpe with his second of the night!@TheWHL | @CanadiensMTL | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yUaF3W3kVH
ALERT Habs Prospect Results 12/14/24
Laval Rocket 2 Hartford Wolf Pack 4
Connor Hughes 3 goals on 11 shots
(removed at 11:25 of the 2nd period)
Luke Cavallin 0 goals on 9 shots
Zack Hayes (2) 1 PTS 2 SOG
Sean Farrell (1) 1 PTS
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (1) 1 PTS 2… pic.twitter.com/NLqmZzmOna
In Summary
– The Rocket will be back in action today after losing 4-2 last night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Game day! It’s game day!
Total Mortgage Arena
3:00 p.m.
AHLTV on @FloHockey
https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/PxTFAa1Ah4
