Top-5: Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played this way in front of him

Thursday's 14-game slate saw plenty of high-scoring performances, including Scott Laughton scoring all four goals for the @NHLFlyers and Nikita Kucherov tallying six points for the @TBLightning.

Last night in the NHL, only four teams were not playing.A lot of action, then.Here are the results and highlights:

1. Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played like that in front of him

In the NHL, a win is certainly a win.

But there are “ugly” wins and the Islanders had one last night. They won the game 5-4 against the Blackhawks, but were leading 5-1.

If Patrick Roy had been in goal, he would certainly have broken his stick. That’s what he said after the game.

Patrick Roy might have been the most angry I've ever seen him since taking over as #Isles HC. Absolutely heated. "That was unacceptable. We didn't compete, we didn't battle in front of the net for the last 8 minutes. That's unacceptable."

He describes this performance as unacceptable.

The guys completely abandoned Ilya Sorokin, according to Roy. He is still aware that a win is a win and ultimately, it’s the two points that matter.

2. Four-goal game for Scott Laughton

SCOTT LAUGHTON JUST UNLEASHED A BREAKAWAY CLAPPER

Sorokin stopped 26 of the 30 shots directed at him. As for the top scorers, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom each collected three points.In Philadelphia, Scott Laughton literally carried the Flyers on his back in a 4-1 victory.Indeed, he scored all four goals for his team, including this nice goal on a breakaway:

It’s just not encouraged in an empty net…

SCOTT LAUGHTON CARRIED THE TEAM ON HIS BACK SCORING ALL FOUR GOALS

MICHKOV ALMOST PULLED OFF A MICHIGAN

Laughton scored his fourth goal into an empty net.Matvei Michkov also wanted to make headlines.He attempted a Michigan but was unsuccessful.

3. Fans chant J.T. Miller’s name

"J.T. MILLER!" Canucks fans are chanting his name in his return to the lineup—with their team up by four!

After a few weeks away for personal reasons, J.T. Miller was finally back in action against the Florida Panthers.In a 4-0 victory, he had two assists, was named the first star of the game, and the fans even chanted his name.Vancouver loves Miller.Everything went smoothly for the Canucks.

Even the team’s commentator contributed to the successes.

Reverse jinx never fails Just as the Canucks broadcast team mentions to watch out for the Panthers' shorthanded strength, Vancouver scores right off the draw

Kevin Blankinen does it again.

4. Anthony Stolarz injures himself in a Leafs win

Kevin Lankinen, on the other hand, was perfect, stopping all 27 shots from the Panthers.In the NHL, no goalie has more shutouts than he does.In Toronto, the Ducks continued their journey through Eastern Canada.They had already lost in Montreal and Ottawa. They performed better against the Leafs, but still lost 3-2 this time.

This was already the 18th win of the season for Craig Berube’s team.

Leafs are 37-5-5 since last season when William Nylander scores

They are now 38-5-5 since last year when William Nylander scores. The Swede also scored a beauty of a goal, besides that.

John Tavares contributed to his team’s first goal with a beautiful pass.

Stolarz exits the game due to a lower-body injury after the first period. Joseph Woll takes over in net.

Two goals from Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini gives the Sharks the lead!

Macklin Celebrini is on hatty watch with his 10th of the season

Max Pacioretty took advantage of it.Despite everything, Anthony Stolarz, the Toronto goalie, got injured in the game.Joseph Woll came on in relief.Since returning from injury, Macklin Celebrini has continued to impress.Just yesterday, he scored two goals and was the main contributor for the Sharks in a 4-3 victory against the Blues.He first gave his team the lead with this goal:And he scored this nice goal moments later.In his first game with the Sharks, Nikolai Kovalenko, acquired in the trade that sent Mackenzie Blackwood to Colorado, recorded three assists.What a first impression!

As for Blackwood in Colorado, he did not participate in his team’s loss to Utah.

– Finally a win for the Preds.

NAZEM KADRI JUMPED OVER HIM FOR THE GOAL

– Six-point game for Nikita Kucherov.

