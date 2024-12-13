Skip to content
Top-5: Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played this way in front of him

 Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, only four teams were not playing.

A lot of action, then.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played like that in front of him

In the NHL, a win is certainly a win.

But there are “ugly” wins and the Islanders had one last night. They won the game 5-4 against the Blackhawks, but were leading 5-1.

If Patrick Roy had been in goal, he would certainly have broken his stick. That’s what he said after the game.

He describes this performance as unacceptable.

The guys completely abandoned Ilya Sorokin, according to Roy. He is still aware that a win is a win and ultimately, it’s the two points that matter.

Sorokin stopped 26 of the 30 shots directed at him. As for the top scorers, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom each collected three points.

2. Four-goal game for Scott Laughton

In Philadelphia, Scott Laughton literally carried the Flyers on his back in a 4-1 victory.

Indeed, he scored all four goals for his team, including this nice goal on a breakaway:

It’s just not encouraged in an empty net…

Laughton scored his fourth goal into an empty net.

Matvei Michkov also wanted to make headlines.

He attempted a Michigan but was unsuccessful.

3. Fans chant J.T. Miller’s name

After a few weeks away for personal reasons, J.T. Miller was finally back in action against the Florida Panthers.

In a 4-0 victory, he had two assists, was named the first star of the game, and the fans even chanted his name.

Vancouver loves Miller.

Everything went smoothly for the Canucks.

Even the team’s commentator contributed to the successes.

Kevin Lankinen, on the other hand, was perfect, stopping all 27 shots from the Panthers.

In the NHL, no goalie has more shutouts than he does.

4. Anthony Stolarz injures himself in a Leafs win

In Toronto, the Ducks continued their journey through Eastern Canada.

They had already lost in Montreal and Ottawa. They performed better against the Leafs, but still lost 3-2 this time.

This was already the 18th win of the season for Craig Berube’s team.

They are now 38-5-5 since last year when William Nylander scores. The Swede also scored a beauty of a goal, besides that.

John Tavares contributed to his team’s first goal with a beautiful pass.

Max Pacioretty took advantage of it.

Despite everything, Anthony Stolarz, the Toronto goalie, got injured in the game.

Joseph Woll came on in relief.

5. Two goals from Macklin Celebrini

Since returning from injury, Macklin Celebrini has continued to impress.

Just yesterday, he scored two goals and was the main contributor for the Sharks in a 4-3 victory against the Blues.

He first gave his team the lead with this goal:

And he scored this nice goal moments later.

In his first game with the Sharks, Nikolai Kovalenko, acquired in the trade that sent Mackenzie Blackwood to Colorado, recorded three assists.

What a first impression!

As for Blackwood in Colorado, he did not participate in his team’s loss to Utah.


Overtime

– Ouch.

Evan Bouchard gets hurt at the end of the game
byu/DecentLurker96 inhockey

– Oh come on.

Panther broadcast used the wrong Elias Pettersson profile picture
byu/Popealexander1 inhockey

– Finally a win for the Preds.

– Wow.

– Six-point game for Nikita Kucherov.

– They are unstoppable on the road.

– To watch.

