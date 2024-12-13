Top-5: Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played this way in front of him

Top-5: Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played this way in front of himRaphael Simard
Thursday’s 14-game slate saw plenty of high-scoring performances, including Scott Laughton scoring all four goals for the @NHLFlyers and Nikita Kucherov tallying six points for the @TBLightning.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SntijnNE2O pic.twitter.com/LE0FkomFbb
1. Patrick Roy “would have broken a stick” if the Islanders played like that in front of him
But there are “ugly” wins and the Islanders had one last night. They won the game 5-4 against the Blackhawks, but were leading 5-1.
If Patrick Roy had been in goal, he would certainly have broken his stick. That’s what he said after the game.
Patrick Roy might have been the most angry I’ve ever seen him since taking over as #Isles HC. Absolutely heated.
“That was unacceptable. We didn’t compete, we didn’t battle in front of the net for the last 8 minutes. That’s unacceptable.”
The guys completely abandoned Ilya Sorokin, according to Roy. He is still aware that a win is a win and ultimately, it’s the two points that matter.
SCOTT LAUGHTON JUST UNLEASHED A BREAKAWAY CLAPPER pic.twitter.com/NrE6lb3XR8
It’s just not encouraged in an empty net…
Juste dans un filet désert que tu n’as pas le droit!
SCOTT LAUGHTON CARRIED THE TEAM ON HIS BACK SCORING ALL FOUR GOALS pic.twitter.com/k2mC1MO24O
MICHKOV ALMOST PULLED OFF A MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/KyQXo949BN
3. Fans chant J.T. Miller’s name
“J.T. MILLER!”
Canucks fans are chanting his name in his return to the lineup—with their team up by four! pic.twitter.com/HpGslXhTUz
Even the team’s commentator contributed to the successes.
Reverse jinx never fails
Just as the Canucks broadcast team mentions to watch out for the Panthers’ shorthanded strength, Vancouver scores right off the draw pic.twitter.com/11tVuTgT2d
Kevin Blankinen does it again. pic.twitter.com/qprF0a5M5R
This was already the 18th win of the season for Craig Berube’s team.
Leafs are 37-5-5 since last season when William Nylander scores pic.twitter.com/42XU4hHMLj
John Tavares contributed to his team’s first goal with a beautiful pass.
Tavares & Pacioretty duo >> pic.twitter.com/6aJjthXotA
Stolarz exits the game due to a lower-body injury after the first period. Joseph Woll takes over in net. pic.twitter.com/iIlbzwB5dh
Macklin Celebrini gives the Sharks the lead! pic.twitter.com/u3unciLEvo
Macklin Celebrini is on hatty watch with his 10th of the season pic.twitter.com/tqRc5xpsQs
As for Blackwood in Colorado, he did not participate in his team’s loss to Utah.
Overtime
– Ouch.
Evan Bouchard gets hurt at the end of the game
– Oh come on.
Panther broadcast used the wrong Elias Pettersson profile picture
– Finally a win for the Preds.
O’Reilly has 3 points, leads Predators past Starshttps://t.co/safraT0nix
– Wow.
NAZEM KADRI JUMPED OVER HIM FOR THE GOAL pic.twitter.com/4ZlndHk79U
– Six-point game for Nikita Kucherov.
6 pt game for Kucherov! (1g-5a)
– They are unstoppable on the road.
There’s something special about those @Capitals. pic.twitter.com/QVpeBl3ggU
– To watch.
Absolutely WILD sequence on a near goal:
– Brandon Montour covers up the puck on the goal line with his hand
– Play is reviewed by the refs
– Determined that it’s no goal, penalty shot awarded
– Brad Marchand goes wickets to get the B’s on the board pic.twitter.com/5kItZjA55E
– 18 players collected three points or more.
– The Senators will be in Carolina tonight at 7 PM.