For the 2nd time this week, a (major) false rumor involving a captain is published.

Things aren’t going well in Detroit.

The Red Wings – who have been rebuilding for a few seasons now – are not living up to expectations.

The club is one point ahead of the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division standings and has a 10-13-4 record so far this season.

Seeing how bad things are, a Twitter account by the name of “Sash Sharnaz” posted a post today saying that according to his information, Dylan Larkin has requested a trade.

In the tweet in question, the Sash Sharnaz account says he’s spoken to Chris Johnston and that Johnston has confirmed the information… And in the message, the account says he’s going to talk about it tomorrow on his “Sharnaz Show” on TSN 1200.

The problem?

There’s no TSN show featuring the man who calls himself Sash Sharnaz on Twitter. So Chris Johnston shared that tweet, saying it’s not true.

He denied the “rumor”:

This is patently, 100% false and fabricated. I’ve never spoken with this person or reported anything of this nature. https://t.co/UUSEA2Q11A – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 8, 2024

This is… Ordinary.

It’s a pretty obvious lack of judgment, and it reminds us of one thing: on the Internet, anyone can say anything at any time.

You have to be careful…

That said, this is the second time this week we’ve seen the name of a captain of a rebuilding team in a rumor of this kind.

Larry Brooks (New York Post) tweeted this week that Brady Tkachuk was in the Rangers’ sights, and that Alexis Lafrenière could go the other way if there was a deal.

Last night, Elliotte Friedman told Sportsnet the opposite: the Sens are happy with Tkachuk and don’t want to trade him.

Not sure if i believe Elliotte Friedman eyes on the Brady Tkachuk news #NYR pic.twitter.com/YTGzsGfntl – David (@DaveyUpper) December 8, 2024

The rumour started by Larry Brooks was also denied:

That’s not to say that Dylan Larkin and Brady Tkachuk won’t change addresses by the end of their careers.

However, we shouldn’t expect any kind of transaction to take place tomorrow morning… Even if there have been rumors to that effect in recent days.

Overtime

– The Kings are good.

The Los Angeles Kings this season: – 16-8-3 record (6th in NHL)

– Anze Kopitar is on pace for 95pts as a 37 year old

– Brandt Clarke (defenseman) is on pace for 52pts

– The best defensive team (#1 in 5v5 xGoals against/60)

– 56.69 xGF% at 5v5 (2nd in NHL) Even-strength demons. pic.twitter.com/7cPHcTn9sT – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) December 8, 2024

– Wow!

What in the world is going on in New York right now That’s FOUR unanswered goals for the Kraken to erase a 3-1 deficit pic.twitter.com/3JrJyCUu48 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2024

– Love this.