Andrei Markov has spent his entire career in Montreal.He played 990 games for the Canadiens and was an important player for the club from 2000 to 2010.The defenseman was back at the Bell Centre last night, and the fans gave him a warm welcome:Throughout his career, Markov has had his moments.

He has three seasons of 50 points or more behind the tie (including one of 64), he finished his career with a total of 572 points, he was one of the league’s good defensemen for a few years…

This prompts Éric Hoziel to believe that Markov deserves to have his jersey retired in the heights of the Bell Centre.

He spoke about it this morning on the radio, when he appeared on Greg Lanctôt’s show (Tailgate Week-end) on BPM Sports:

I think Markov deserves to have his jersey retired. – Éric Hoziel

Éric Hoziel defends his comments by saying that Markov always behaved well on the ice, that he made everyone around him better and that he played an important role in P.K. Subban’s development.

That’s true. In fact, Markov is one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the club’s history, along with Larry Robinson and Guy Lapointe!

But, on the other hand…

Andrei Markov has never won a Stanley Cup, he’s never won a single individual trophy, he’s not in the Hockey Hall of Fame… And he doesn’t have the résumé of a legend in the Canadiens organization.

I’ve got nothing against the defenseman, but it would be funny to see his jersey installed next to the other Habs legends :

Andrei Markov has had a fine career in the NHL.

In fact, it’s fair to say he’s had a great NHL career.

Overtime

But to say he deserves his place among the Habs all-time greats is pushing it a bit in my opinion.Especially when you look at his career achievements. He would have needed more.

