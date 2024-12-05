Losing on purpose: Steve Yzerman did everything he could to draft Alexis Lafrenière

Losing on purpose: Steve Yzerman did everything he could to draft Alexis LafrenièreMarc-Olivier Cook
Before the 2020 draft, Alexis Lafrenière was seen as the next big thing in the National Hockey League.
He’d been the talk of the town for a few years now, even earning comparisons with the likes of Sidney Crosby in the process.
In the end, it was the Rangers who won the lottery that year, and they took the opportunity to select the Québécois with the very first pick in the draft.
That said, it was Steve Yzerman who must not have been happy, because he did everything in his power to select Lafrenière first overall.
Renaud Lavoie talked about it this morning on the radio(BPM Sports): Yzerman “didn’t bother” with his club in the final stretch of the season to make sure he got the best possible pick.
I’ve never seen a general manager abandon his team like that.
And during that stretch, the club won… five times:
You only have to look at the team’s top scorers for the season to understand just how pitiful it was :
In the end, Steve Yzerman’s plan failed miserably.
The Red Wings didn’t even get a chance to draft in the top-3 that year… But they were lucky anyway, as they got their hands on Lucas Raymond with the 4th overall pick.
It’s a good consolation prize because Raymond is still an important player in Detroit.
It’s not good for the sport’s image (although it’s also seen in the other three major leagues in North America) and it sends a negative message to the team’s fans who still travel to the games.
