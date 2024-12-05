SKA: Demidov plays less than 10 minutes for 7th straight game

In SKA’s last game, Ivan Demidov didn’t play.

The Habs and SKA prospects were back in action today, and Demidov started the game on his team’s third line:

ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Wow! Ivan Demidov is on the third line today! Can you believe it? Rotenberg’s decision-making is so hard to predict-it’s baffling how a 13th forward suddenly jumps to the third line. Unbelievable. That said, I’m thrilled to see Demidov in… pic.twitter.com/ki8KqfBA09 – HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024

But ultimately, Demidov’s game isn’t too complicated to sum up.

He spent just under four minutes on the ice in the first period (3:54) and in the second, he made three appearances for 2:50 of playing time.

I didn’t mention the third… Because the Canadiens’ prospect was never able to touch the ice.

ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Ivan Demidov starts on the third line for SKA today against Dynamo. After the first period, SKA leads 1-0. While Demidov didn’t register any points in the opening frame, he did have a solid showing overall. Unfortunately, after a penalty… pic.twitter.com/Mj2Ug4T38Q – HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024

ALERT Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov Exactly as predicted in my earlier update, Rotenberg has reverted to his typical strategy of rolling three lines. After back-to-back minor penalties-one for each team-and Dynamo taking a 2-1 lead, Rotenberg decided to tighten his bench…. pic.twitter.com/QHNvBrw1Fa – HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024

He finished the game with a superb (or not) 6:44 of playing time and a shot on goal.All his appearances can be seen in these two videos, which were posted by the Habs Nation account on Twitter:Since the start of the season, Roman Rotenberg has been known to be inconsistent in his decisions with Demidov.

But now, over the past month or so, it’s become blatantly obvious. Demidov hardly plays at all:

9:59 of playing time on November 13

9:44 of playing time on November 15

9:54 playing time on November 18

6:46 playing time on November 21

8:24 playing time on November 28

Bench-pressed the entire game on November 30

6:44 of playing time today

That makes seven straight games in which the Habs prospect has warmed the bench more than anything else.

He’s picked up just one point in that stretch… But can we really blame him?

After all, it’s hard to perform and stay confident when your own coach isn’t playing you. And the sad thing is that this is becoming a frequent occurrence… Even though Demidov has proved since the start of the season that he can help the club offensively.

In closing, it’s worth noting that his club lost today to Dinamo Minsk.

Overtime

After 32 games, Demidov has 20 points, including six goals.

