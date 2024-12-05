Skip to content
SKA: Demidov plays less than 10 minutes for 7th straight game

 Marc-Olivier Cook
In SKA’s last game, Ivan Demidov didn’t play.

Roman Rotenberg decided not to use him, in fact.

The Habs and SKA prospects were back in action today, and Demidov started the game on his team’s third line:

But ultimately, Demidov’s game isn’t too complicated to sum up.

He spent just under four minutes on the ice in the first period (3:54) and in the second, he made three appearances for 2:50 of playing time.

I didn’t mention the third… Because the Canadiens’ prospect was never able to touch the ice.

He finished the game with a superb (or not) 6:44 of playing time and a shot on goal.

All his appearances can be seen in these two videos, which were posted by the Habs Nation account on Twitter:

Since the start of the season, Roman Rotenberg has been known to be inconsistent in his decisions with Demidov.

But now, over the past month or so, it’s become blatantly obvious. Demidov hardly plays at all:

  • 9:59 of playing time on November 13
  • 9:44 of playing time on November 15
  • 9:54 playing time on November 18
  • 6:46 playing time on November 21
  • 8:24 playing time on November 28
  • Bench-pressed the entire game on November 30
  • 6:44 of playing time today
That makes seven straight games in which the Habs prospect has warmed the bench more than anything else.

He’s picked up just one point in that stretch… But can we really blame him?

After all, it’s hard to perform and stay confident when your own coach isn’t playing you. And the sad thing is that this is becoming a frequent occurrence… Even though Demidov has proved since the start of the season that he can help the club offensively.

In closing, it’s worth noting that his club lost today to Dinamo Minsk.

After 32 games, Demidov has 20 points, including six goals.


