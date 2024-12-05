SKA: Demidov plays less than 10 minutes for 7th straight game

SKA: Demidov plays less than 10 minutes for 7th straight gameMarc-Olivier Cook
In SKA’s last game, Ivan Demidov didn’t play.
The Habs and SKA prospects were back in action today, and Demidov started the game on his team’s third line:
Wow! Ivan Demidov is on the third line today! Can you believe it? Rotenberg’s decision-making is so hard to predict-it’s baffling how a 13th forward suddenly jumps to the third line. Unbelievable.
That said, I’m thrilled to see Demidov in… pic.twitter.com/ki8KqfBA09
– HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024
But ultimately, Demidov’s game isn’t too complicated to sum up.
I didn’t mention the third… Because the Canadiens’ prospect was never able to touch the ice.
Ivan Demidov starts on the third line for SKA today against Dynamo. After the first period, SKA leads 1-0.
While Demidov didn’t register any points in the opening frame, he did have a solid showing overall. Unfortunately, after a penalty… pic.twitter.com/Mj2Ug4T38Q
– HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024
Exactly as predicted in my earlier update, Rotenberg has reverted to his typical strategy of rolling three lines. After back-to-back minor penalties-one for each team-and Dynamo taking a 2-1 lead, Rotenberg decided to tighten his bench…. pic.twitter.com/QHNvBrw1Fa
– HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 5, 2024
But now, over the past month or so, it’s become blatantly obvious. Demidov hardly plays at all:
- 9:59 of playing time on November 13
- 9:44 of playing time on November 15
- 9:54 playing time on November 18
- 6:46 playing time on November 21
- 8:24 playing time on November 28
- Bench-pressed the entire game on November 30
- 6:44 of playing time today
He’s picked up just one point in that stretch… But can we really blame him?
After all, it’s hard to perform and stay confident when your own coach isn’t playing you. And the sad thing is that this is becoming a frequent occurrence… Even though Demidov has proved since the start of the season that he can help the club offensively.
In closing, it’s worth noting that his club lost today to Dinamo Minsk.
