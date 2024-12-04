Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre: Laine could stay in Montreal (at a discount) if he keeps having fun

Patrik Laine set the Bell Centre ablaze last night with his first goal of the season.The fans were loud after seeing him score, and the crowd reaction was perfect.Like,

After the game, the sniper said he didn’t deserve all the screaming… And he didn’t deserve the standing ovation.

Welcome to Montreal, Patrik!

That said, the fans already love him, because everyone knows how hard it’s been for him in the past.

The Patrik Laine song was dormant for 3 months… until last night pic.twitter.com/6bVHvUKogU – HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 4, 2024

And the guys at HFTV have already created a song for him:Laine clearly felt the love from the fans and it made for a beautiful moment.

When the fans are on your side, it’s easier to produce on the ice. And God knows, Laine has the support of the Habs fans!

At this level, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre(BPM Sports) thinks that Laine might be willing to sign at a discount to stay in Montreal if he’s having fun in Montreal and the fans continue to give him so much love.

Patrik Laine had a tough time in Winnipeg and Columbus, but if he’s enjoying himself in Montreal, he might want to sign for less to stay here! @JLGP34 pic.twitter.com/JtlJCargYv – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 4, 2024

The idea is interesting:Patrik Laine earns an annual salary of $8.7m and his contract expires at the end of the 25-26 season.What I mean by that is that Kent Hughes still has time to watch him before making his decision.

But if Laine produces up to his potential, fills the net and wants to stay in town while still being able to be healthy… the idea of extending his contract will become really interesting for the Canadiens.

Slaf – Suzuki – Caufield

Laine – Dach – Demidov

Newhook – Hage – ?

Kent Hughes is constantly looking to improve his club, and a healthy Laine can help the team on the ice. And if Laine stays, Demidov arrives and Michael Hage becomes an impact player in the NHL, the Habs will have ammunition to go to war on offense :

That’s a lot of talent, and obviously some things can change between now and then.

But seeing Laine stay in Montreal, conditions permitting, would fill a direct need in the Canadiens’ line-up.

