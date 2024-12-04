Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre: Laine could stay in Montreal (at a discount) if he keeps having fun

Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre: Laine could stay in Montreal (at a discount) if he keeps having funMarc-Olivier Cook
After the game, the sniper said he didn’t deserve all the screaming… And he didn’t deserve the standing ovation.
That said, the fans already love him, because everyone knows how hard it’s been for him in the past.
When the fans are on your side, it’s easier to produce on the ice. And God knows, Laine has the support of the Habs fans!
At this level, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre(BPM Sports) thinks that Laine might be willing to sign at a discount to stay in Montreal if he’s having fun in Montreal and the fans continue to give him so much love.
But if Laine produces up to his potential, fills the net and wants to stay in town while still being able to be healthy… the idea of extending his contract will become really interesting for the Canadiens.
- Slaf – Suzuki – Caufield
- Laine – Dach – Demidov
- Newhook – Hage – ?
That’s a lot of talent, and obviously some things can change between now and then.
But seeing Laine stay in Montreal, conditions permitting, would fill a direct need in the Canadiens’ line-up.
